Parents have been urged to try and minimise the spread of infections amid high levels of flu, Covid-19 and invasive Strep A disease (iGas).
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued back-to-school with simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community.
It comes as new figures confirmed that two children under the age of 10 in Scotland with Strep A had died between October and December.
They are the first reported fatalities in children from the bacteria in Scotland.
Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, said that children should stay home from school if they are unwell and have a fever.
“It’s important to minimise the spread of infection in schools and other education and childcare settings as much as possible,” she said.
“If your child is unwell and has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better and the fever has resolved.
“Helping children to learn about the importance of good hand hygiene is also key, so practise regular handwashing at home with soap and warm water. Catching coughs and sneezes in tissues then binning them is another simple way to help stop illness from spreading.
“Adults should also try to stay home when unwell and if you do have to go out, wear a face covering. When unwell, don’t visit healthcare settings unless urgent, or visit vulnerable people.”
Prof Hopkins also recommended that young children receive flu vaccination.
“Remember that flu vaccination is still available for all eligible groups and is the best protection against the virus,” she said.
“We have seen a good uptake in older age groups but vaccination among young children remains low. Flu can be very unpleasant and in some cases can lead to more serious illness.
“Getting your child vaccinated protects them and others they come into contact with, and it’s still not too late.”
