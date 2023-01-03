By Scott Wright
A SCOTTISH law firm has started the year with the appointment of three new partners.
Dundee-headquartered Thorntons has promoted Anne Miller and Mike Kemp to partner in the dispute resolution and claims teams in Tayside, with Graeme Dickson stepping up to the same status at the firm’s private client team in Edinburgh.
The three new partners started in post on January 1. Mr Dickson joined Thorntons as senior solicitor in 2012, while Ms Miller and Mr Kemp arrived in 2016. Since joining, all three are credited with supporting the firm’s growth in their respective fields.
Ms Miller has a focus on insolvency and restructuring, debt recovery, contentious intellectual property, commercial contract disputes, telecoms, and alternative dispute resolution. Mr Kemp has broad experience of commercial litigation, supporting clients in the education sector, contentious commercial property and mediation. Mr Dickson holds the prestigious Trust and Estate Practitioner qualification awarded by STEP, the global professional association for practitioners who specialise in family inheritance and succession planning.
Ms Miller said: “I am delighted to be starting the new year as a partner at Thorntons, a firm which I joined in 2015 as a senior solicitor and where I have been supported in achieving the position of partner. I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside my clients and colleagues in 2023.”
Thorntons’ 13 offices include bases in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Montrose, St Andrews and Arbroath.
Chair Colin Graham said: “Graeme, Mike and Anne are all fantastic examples of the learning and development opportunities we provide across the firm. Their progression to leadership roles is well deserved as they are great assets to the business and their respective teams. It’s an exciting time for them to contribute to our ongoing ambitious and progressive plans.”
for Thorntons in 2023 and beyond.”
