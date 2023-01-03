AS the UK Government faces a backlash from oil and gas firms over the recent windfall tax increase the success of its efforts to boost North Sea production may rest largely on decisions made in other countries this year.

Politicians in Europe and the Middle East and the leaders of overseas oil and gas heavyweights will call the shots amid the controversy stoked by the tax hike.

This came after the North Sea industry returned to favour in 2022, following years of it being demonised by environmentalists, as the Government underlined the value of UK production during the market turmoil caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The resulting surge in commodity prices left consumers facing huge increases in their bills while North Sea firms posted massive profits.

Before being ousted as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson decided the UK must make the most of the North Sea. He gave the industry a prominent place in the energy strategy unveiled in April.

Leading North Sea players said this made the UK a much more attractive place to invest.

While remaining resolute in her criticism of the handling of the energy crisis by Mr Johnson and his successor Rishi Sunak, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon prevaricated about oil and gas matters while she attempted to keep Greens onside.

In March, the Scottish Government said the publication of its energy strategy would be delayed until the autumn. In December, it quietly let slip that the plan was only expected to be unveiled this year.

The North Sea industry’s honeymoon period with the UK Government nearly survived its decision to introduce a windfall tax in May. Firms were not happy but the generous investment allowance that was introduced alongside the 25 per cent energy profits levy encouraged companies such as Shell to keep spending on North Sea assets. However, Rishi Sunak’s decision in November to increase the windfall tax rate to 35% and to extend the term of the levy provoked fury in the industry with warnings of an exodus from the North Sea.

Harbour Energy, which is backed by US financiers, said recently it would not bid for acreage in the North Sea licensing round that will close on January 12. France’s TotalEnergies decided to cut investment in wells by £100 million. Concern about the windfall tax changes focused on the fact they did not include a provision for the rate to be cut if oil prices fell significantly.

The Brent crude price fell from a peak of around $130 per barrel in March, to around, $80/bbl in December amid recession fears.

Oil companies can make plenty of money in the North Sea at

$80/bbl. However, what the tax increase means in terms of North Sea activity will largely depend on assessments made by overseas investors in the context of market developments that will be heavily influenced by decisions made in Moscow, Riyadh and Beijing.

If Vladimir Putin ends Russia’s war on Ukraine and eases restrictions on supplies to Western Europe, prices could tumble.

If the war continues and Putin makes further steps to punish countries he sees as supporters of Ukraine then prices could rise.

Analysts say it is not clear what impact measures to cap oil and gas prices agreed by EU members and G7 countries will have.

The Opec + grouping of oil-producing states led by Saudi Arabia has shown it is ready to cut supplies to support prices. These could come under pressure as a result of the downturn in China triggered by its government’s response to the threat of Covid-19.

Against that backdrop, the UK Government may be tempted to indicate the windfall tax rate could be reduced if prices fall below a certain level for some time.

Rishi Sunak came under attack over the windfall tax hike from the Scottish Government, which accused him of causing fiscal and economic turmoil.

The SNP-led Government’s attitude to the oil and gas industry appears confused, to put it mildly. After lionising the industry during the 2014 independence campaign, the SNP appeared to cool on it as it courted the green vote. Nicola Sturgeon alarmed firms by calling for North Sea licences to be reviewed before coming out against Shell’s plans for the giant Cambo development off Shetland. However, in October she said oil and gas tax revenues could be used to support a £20 billion investment fund that would help ensure Scotland enjoys a successful transition to net zero.

It remains unclear whether the Scottish Government will oppose all new developments.

While the UK Government has the authority to decide if developments should be approved, the Scottish Government could use the authority it has in areas such as planning to cause complications. It could score political points if ministers in London are seen to approve developments against Scotland’s will.

Ms Sturgeon has been adamant that the climate compatibility checkpoint developed by the UK Government for North Sea oil and gas licensing is not robust enough.

Cambo is set to return to the centre stage this year in a way that will have hugely important ramifications for the industry and the wider supply chain, amid bitter opposition to the project from greens.

Supporters say the development of the field could secure vital supplies for the UK while creating thousands of valuable jobs in the process. Work on Shetland developments is likely to be run out of Aberdeen. By contrast, southern North Sea operations could be run from Great Yarmouth.

The Cambo project is now being led by Israeli-owned Ithaca Energy, which bought out Shell’s partner, Siccar Point Energy, last year.

Ithaca acquired Siccar Point in a $1.5 billion (£1.2bn) deal that it said could pave the way to it making huge investments in the North Sea. Ithaca is keen to develop new fields to help secure long term supplies.

After completing the Siccar Point deal, Ithaca said it planned to make a final investment decision in respect of Cambo in 2023.

That means the coming months will be crucial as directors of the parent Delek group in Israel assess their options.

Following the windfall tax announcement in November, Ithaca said: “We continue to assess the impact of the proposed changes in legislation on our development projects. We expect the new Government to work with the industry to encourage the development of large fields.”

The statement suggests some concessions by Rishi Sunak could sway the outcome of Ithaca’s deliberations. He could give ground without diluting the main thrust of the changes made in November.

Ithaca also has a stake in the huge Rosebank find that Norwegian energy major Equinor wants to develop.

Weeks after the original windfall tax was introduced, Equinor said it planned to make a final investment decision on Rosebank in 2023. The project is set to benefit handsomely from the new investment allowance.

The company noted the UK will need oil and gas for decades alongside low-carbon energy sources, adding: “We aim to develop and operate projects such as Rosebank with the lowest possible carbon footprint while bringing the maximum value to society in the shape of UK investment, local jobs and energy security.”

Following the windfall tax hike, Equinor said it would assess the impact of the change on projects and complained that uncertainty about the longevity of the levy was especially unhelpful.

The group’s directors appear to be in a powerful position.

But the UK Government may feel its hand was strengthened last month when Geneva-based energy and commodities trading giant Mercuria appeared to make a long-term commitment to the North Sea.

Mercuria is a shareholder in the Tailwind Energy business, which became a significant North Sea force after buying assets from giants.

When North Sea-focused Serica Energy clinched a £644m deal to buy Tailwind shortly before Christmas, Mercuria settled for taking a 25% share in the enlarged business rather than cashing in its chips.