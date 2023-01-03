Businesses have cited Brexit after the UK recorded its worst month in over two and a half years.
Companies saw falls in output, numbers of new orders received and stocks, while prices continued to rise, although at a slower rate than before.
The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI scored 45.3 in December, down from 46.5 in November, figures released show. Scores below 50 are considered to show that the sector is shrinking.
It is the sector's worst performance for 31 months, and apart from the early days of the pandemic, one of the worst since mid-2009.
"Output contracted at one of the quickest rates during the past 14 years, as new order inflows weakened and supply chain issues continued to bite," said Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"The decline in new business was worryingly steep, as weak domestic demand was accompanied by a further marked drop in new orders from overseas."
It is the fifth month in a row that the manufacturing PMI score has shown that the sector is in decline, while production fell for the sixth consecutive survey.
Exporters reported low demand from China, the US, mainland Europe and Ireland amid weak economic conditions around the world.
Some companies pointed to shipping delays, higher costs and other issues all linked to Brexit.
"Clients are increasingly downbeat and reluctant to commit to new contracts, not just in the UK but also in key markets like the US, China and the EU," Mr Dobson said.
"The weakness in the latter is still being exacerbated by the constraints of Brexit, as higher costs, administrative burdens and shipping delays encourage increasing numbers of clients to shun trade with the UK."
The pressure on the sector continued to impact staff, as the number of people employed by manufacturers dropped for the third month in a row. It was the steepest fall since October 2020.
