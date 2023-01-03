Rangers fans and World’s Strongest Brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman have hailed a major investment into their Invergordon-based business.

The World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman, and his brother, Luke, Europe's Strongest Man, have signed a two-year deal with Scottish fitness brand Primal during which time they will be official brand ambassadors.

Primal works with clients including JD Gyms, UFC Gyms and Celtic Football Club to create “bespoke fitness and strength facilities”.

Primal is described as a “truly ground-breaking brand offering an extensive suite of services, from designing and fitting out commercial and bespoke home gyms to creating custom equipment, flooring and platforms".

As well as fitting out the Stoltman Strength Centre, Primal will support the brothers as they train for upcoming competitions as well as multiple world record attempts, including Luke’s bid at a 230kg log press and Tom’s challenge on the current deadlift record.

The announcement of the partnership follows Sunday’s final of the World’s Strongest Man competition, in which Tom regained the title for a second year in a row, and Luke finished seventh.

Originally from Invergordon in the Highlands of Scotland, Tom and Luke are the only brothers to both reach the finals of the international strongman competition. They have previously spoken of their love for the Ibrox club and Tom once had playing for the club in his sights.

At 6 feet 8 inches and weighing 190kg, Tom is only the 10th person to win the World’s Strongest Man twice. He credits his brother for introducing him to fitness and helping him to become the best in the world.

Tom said: “When Luke and I were first getting into the sport, there weren’t any professional strength centres in our hometown, so we had to become inventive in our training – finding boulders on the local beach to practise our stone lifts.

“Fast forward to the present day, and we’re working alongside one of the industry’s best premium fitness brands, Primal to design our very own inclusive health and fitness centre in Invergordon.

“We want this to be a landmark in the Scottish Highlands, a place where future champions are born and where people can come to realise their own potential.”

Luke said: “Our local community holds a very special place in our hearts. They have supported us in getting to where we are today and this strength centre is our way of giving back.”

Steven Rinaldi, chief executive and founder of Primal, said: “As we continue to grow worldwide aligning with sport stars who are the top of their game reflects the ambition of Primal.

"Tom and Luke are two of the most well-known and successful strength athletes in the world – true powerhouses within their industry.

"They have an incredible story, battling the odds to reach the highest level of their sport.”