Miller Homes has said it has moved to help homebuyers amid the cost-of-living squeeze.
It has introduced deals it said are aimed at helping future buyers at its sites across Scotland.
The deals include a 5% deposit paid by Miller Homes or a cash lump sum of up to £15,000 to spend on mortgage payments, bills or towards new furniture or décor.
It also offers a "part exchange plus" option which provides "a guaranteed buyer with no estate agent fees, no buying chain, plus the full true value of the seller’s home at the point Miller Homes’ sell the home".
Miller has 25 developments across Scotland, including Ellismuir Gardens just outside Uddingston, Millerbank in Clydebank and Evergreen Manor in Kilmaurs.
In the East of Scotland, Miller also has West Craigs Manor and Winton View in Tranent, with Station Brae in Maddiston set to be part of a new community and Victoria Wynd in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
David McGrath, divisional managing director for Miller Homes Scotland said: “We’re kicking off 2023 with a choice of incredible offers to help support our future buyers.
"We recognise that all our customers are different, and we hope this will help them secure their new home. We have a great range of developments across central Scotland, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers.”
The offers will be available throughout January.
Glasgow has much to look forward to in 2023
There are several aspects of 2023 I don’t need to predict because they are already certain.
Championing Glasgow’s economic prosperity, for example, will remain a central aim of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and so the success of our member businesses and the pipeline of investment and jobs in Glasgow’s economy will be as important to the Chamber as always.
