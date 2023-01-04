Outsourcing specialist Sigma Connected has announced it is creating hundreds of new jobs for the first quarter of this year.

Sigma has said it is looking to create 500 new vacancies with role opportunities for homeworkers across Scotland.

The firm provides a customer contact centre services to a range of businesses across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

The roles, which will cover contact centre agent, supervisor and management roles, will be predominately roles working from home, with the company keen to increase its Scottish-based workforce.

They will add to Sigma’s 4,000-strong workforce across the UK, which has already seen 600 additional people employed this year.

Mike Harfield, of Sigma Connected Group, said: “We work with businesses and industries across Scotland and for us, it’s not just about jobs or stop-gap roles, it’s about offering long-term careers where people flourish and have access to the best training, development and promotion opportunities.

“Our agents are supporting clients nationally and internationally. To be adding more employees is another sign of our sustained success and ability to win and retain clients in a number of sectors.”

Rishi Sunak asks voters to judge him on five key promises

Rishi Sunak has asked voters to judge him on whether he can deliver five key promises as Prime Minister, gambling he can restore trust in the Conservatives before the election.

In his first speech of the new year, the Prime Minister said there would be “no trick” and “no ambiguity” and people should simply look at whether he had achieved his pledges or not.

​

Family firm falls into red after writing off football club loan and investment

Scottish sweetie company Golden Casket (Greenock), the firm behind the Millions and "£One Pounders" brands, has revealed it fell to a loss of more than £2 million after writing off an investment in and loan to football club Morton.

The family-owned firm’s latest Companies House filing shows that it fell to an after-tax loss of £2.016 million in the year to December 31, 2021, from a profit of £436,075 in the prior 12 months.