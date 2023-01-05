Christmas grocery spending reached a new record as the total value of UK sales was driven higher by inflation even though the volume of food purchased declined.

New figures from Kantar show that monthly grocery sales topped the £12 billion mark for the first time in December, up £1.1 billion on the same period a year earlier at £12.8bn. The rate of grocery inflation declined for the second month in a row, down from 14.6 per cent in November to 14.4%, but remains "painfully high" and continues to impact where and what consumers buy.

Year-on-year growth of 9.4% in December was the fastest recorded since February 2021, but in volume terms sales were 1% down on a year earlier. Fraser McKevitt, head of retail at Kantar UK, said this shows the challenges faced by shoppers.

"This story played out across the traditional Christmas categories," he said. "For example, value sales of mince pies soared by 19% but volume purchases barely increased at all.

"Christmas puddings were popular, growing by 16% in value and 6% in volume terms. Brussels sprouts were off the menu for some households as the proportion buying them fell to 45% from 48%."

Consumers continued to trade down to supermarkets’ own-label products with sales rising by 13.3%, well ahead of a 4.7% increase in branded lines. Sales of premium own-label products, which traditionally do well during the festive period, grew by 10.2% to hit more than £700 million for the first time on record.

Tesco’s Finest range remained the single largest premium own-label line by some distance, but Aldi and Lidl were the biggest contributors to the premium own-label sector’s overall growth last year.

Traditional grocers still captured most of the Christmas purchasing, with Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons accounting for more than two-thirds of all spending.

Asda led this group with sales up by 6.4%, closely followed by Sainsbury’s and Tesco which achieved sales growth of 6.2% and 6% respectively. Although sales at Morrisons fell by 2.9%, the group recorded its best performance since June 2021.

Aldi remained the fastest-growing grocer with 27% growth, taking its market share up from 7.7% this time last year to 9.1%. Lidl’s sales increased by 23.9%, moving its market share up by 0.9 percentage points to 7.2%.

Iceland’s sales grew by 10.2%, with sales of frozen poultry rising by 15% and frozen prepared foods by 18%. This pushed Iceland’s market share to 2.5%.

Co-op’s market share now stands at 5.6% while Waitrose has 4.7%. Ocado increased sales by 8.2%, maintaining a market share of 1.7%.

December was stores' busiest month since the start of the pandemic with people visiting physical grocery stores 5% more often than this time last year. Friday December 23 was the most popular shopping day of the year, with more than half of the nation’s households going to stores or receiving a delivery.

The online grocery sector also remained in growth with value sales up 4% year-on-year. However, there was a slight decline in online’s total share compared to Christmas 2021, nudging down by 0.6 percentage points to 11.6%.

There was a marked increase in purchases of cold and flu remedies with sales of cough lozenges up by 54%, and the market for decongestants up 36%. Sales of facial tissues also increased by 35% as people tried to deal with a particularly harsh time for winter colds.

