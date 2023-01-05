Farming

By Alec Ross

Quality Meat Scotland, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, Meat Promotion Wales / Hybu Cig Cymru, and the Livestock and Meat Commission have joined forces to positively manage the reputation of red meat.

Their 2023 package comprises several assets and materials, including statistics, graphics and expert opinions that can be used to form a common narrative for the red meat sector, in conjunction with the return of its Make it with Cred campaign.

QMS chief executive Sarah Millar said: “Our shared narrative will build greater understanding among consumers and decision-makers and instigate greater fact-based conversations around the red meat industry, and we hope the information and tools will help the industry and encourage others to join the conversation in a positive way.”

Markets

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 42 Calves and Stirks at its opening sale of the year in Ayr on Tuesday, with all classes easily sold. Bull calves sold to £560 and to £380 for a Limousin from Messrs T & J MacLeod, Cowdenmoor, while heifer calves sold to £275 for a British Blue from Auchleand. Topping the stirk trade at £940 was a Limousin bullock from Townhead of Lambroughton.

Fifty-nine prime and cast cattle were also sold, with six prime heifers selling easily to a top price of £1,815 paid for a Limousin from North Boig.

Strong demand in the rough ring was reflected in a top price of £1,320 for Aberdeen Angus bull from J & M Prentice, whilst beef bulls sold to £1,660 for a Shorthorn from High Woodston. Meanwhile, clean cattle sold to £1,480 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer from Martnaham Mains.

In Carlisle, trade was good throughout at Harrison & Herrington. Topping the sale overall at £1,460 was an Aberdeen Angus cross steer from Messrs Robinson, Burtholme Farm. C&D Auction Marts forwarded 4,468 store hoggs, cast rams and feeding ewes at its annual sale in Longtown. The highlight of a strong day’s trading was the top price of £155 achieved for Texels from Low Stanley, and feeding ewes proved similarly buoyant – as seen in a top price of £120 realised for North Country Cheviots from Cumstone.

At C&D’s primestock sale in Dumfries, OTM cattle were in short supply and met a great demand. Dairy cows averaged 163.8p/kg to 189p/kg and to £1460.10, while beef cows averaged 182p/kg to 230p/kg and to £1,621.50. The national trend towards easier selling sheep was also evident in Stirling on Tuesday.

Caledonian Marts forwarded 1817 prime hoggs, ewes and tups at their weekly prime stock sale, with a strong average of 244.37p. Leading the way, on 305p for Texels, was Bankhead.

Completing the New Year roundup, 1,182 prime and cast sheep were sold through Messrs Craig Wilson at Newton Stewart’s first sale of 2023 yesterday, with 908 Hoggets following the national trend for easier trade. Hoggs from 38kg-42kg proved easiest to sell, with many pens making 10p above the average.