A Scottish restaurant group has revealed expansion plans amid turnover of nearly £31m and swung to an operating profit of more than £4m.

Sixco Limited, the Glasgow-based group behind the Six by Nico restaurant network, also plans to open four new restaurants across the UK as part of its growth plans after it “bounced back very strongly” from Covid restrictions.

The group, which serves over 10,000 diners per week across 13 sites in the UK and Ireland, recorded turnover of £30.8m for the year to June 2022, against £18.1m for the prior 15-month period to June 2021.

Operating profits from continuing operations jumped to £4.4m to June 2022, against the loss of £600,000 in the pandemic-hit 15 months to June 2021.

The group and its staff also raised over £300,000 for Sixco’s charity partner, Beatson Cancer Charity during this period, largely through the Beat6 not-for-profit restaurant in Glasgow.

During the 12 months to June 2022, the company invested £3.9m, opening new Six by Nico sites in Aberdeen, Dublin and London.

Rob Wirszycz, Sixco Group chairman, said: “Nico’s genius in coming up with the concept of fixed-price, six-course tasting menus that change every six weeks has struck a resounding chord with the dining public.”

Innocent founders join £10m funding round for Lucky Saint

Lucky Saint, the alcohol-free beer, has raised £10 million from investors to power the brand’s global growth ambitions.

The funding round, hailed as the largest-ever by an alcohol-free beer brand in Europe, has been led by Beringea, the consumer and technology growth investors, and JamJar Investments, the fund of Innocent smoothies’ founders.

​Wealth manager reveals acquisition of Aberdeen-based firm

AAB Wealth, the independent chartered financial planning firm, has started the year with an acquisition in the north east of Scotland.

The firm, part of the AAB Group, has taken over Aberdeen-based Kilkee Financial Services, which was established in 2002 by Geoffrey Purcell and has more than 100 clients in the Granite City.

