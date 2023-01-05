People are being given the chance to comment on a new plan for homes at a former bank site in the Scottish capital.

The latest part of the public consultation for the homes-led redevelopment of the former Deutsche Bank House in Ferry Road is running until January 10.

Artisan Real Estate has formed a joint venture company with fund manager REInvest Asset Management to redevelop the building vacated by the bank in 2018.

The design team behind the proposed project includes Edinburgh-based 7N Architects.

David Westwater, Artisan’s director for Scotland, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to create a long-term sustainable future for what is a predominantly redundant building and bringing a new community to an accessible city centre location.

“Our initial ideas will be guided by sustainability and low-carbon design and encompass a mix of development, led mainly by residential as well as much-needed affordable housing and ancillary commercial uses.”

The site is near Crewe Toll (Image: N7 Architects)

Thomas Merkes, of REInvest Asset Management, said: “Our joint venture partnership with Artisan represents a major step forward in providing an innovative and collaborative mixed-use development solution to unlock the potential for this significant site, which is set to create a genuinely transformational development in an accessible location.

"We are looking forward to the launch of the consultation which will provide the perfect platform to show how we can make a positive contribution to the local area, bringing investment, life and excitement back to this important part of the capital.”

Christmas sales at Next stun the stock market

Shares in high-street giant Next have surged today after the retailer lifted its profit guidance for the full-year on the back of higher-than-expected full-price sales in the nine weeks to December 30, helped by a “dramatic” boost in demand when the cold weather struck.

The firm said its end-of-season sale was progressing ahead of forecast.

Curtain falls on Pavilion theatre sale to rival group after talks break down

The sale of Glasgow’s iconic Pavilion theatre appears to be off the table after talks between its owners and potential buyers broke down.

The independently-run venue, which has delighted audiences for decades, was put on the market last year with a price tag of £3.9 million.

