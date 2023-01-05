People are being given the chance to comment on a new plan for homes at a former bank site in the Scottish capital.
The latest part of the public consultation for the homes-led redevelopment of the former Deutsche Bank House in Ferry Road is running until January 10.
Artisan Real Estate has formed a joint venture company with fund manager REInvest Asset Management to redevelop the building vacated by the bank in 2018.
The design team behind the proposed project includes Edinburgh-based 7N Architects.
David Westwater, Artisan’s director for Scotland, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to create a long-term sustainable future for what is a predominantly redundant building and bringing a new community to an accessible city centre location.
“Our initial ideas will be guided by sustainability and low-carbon design and encompass a mix of development, led mainly by residential as well as much-needed affordable housing and ancillary commercial uses.”
Thomas Merkes, of REInvest Asset Management, said: “Our joint venture partnership with Artisan represents a major step forward in providing an innovative and collaborative mixed-use development solution to unlock the potential for this significant site, which is set to create a genuinely transformational development in an accessible location.
"We are looking forward to the launch of the consultation which will provide the perfect platform to show how we can make a positive contribution to the local area, bringing investment, life and excitement back to this important part of the capital.”
