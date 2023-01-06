SCHUH, the Livingston-based footwear retailer, returned to the black in its most recent accounting period while warning that trading conditions continue to be challenging.
New accounts for Schuh, which is owned by American retail group Genesco, show that the footwear specialist made a profit before tax of £11.6 million in the 52 weeks ended January 29, 2022. The period marked a return to profit for the Scottish retailer, which had posted a loss of £20.6m amid the upheaval of the pandemic during 2020.
Schuh, which was sold to Genesco in 2011, has around 120 stores across the UK, Channel Islands and the Republic of Ireland, as well e-commerce operations with specific domains for the UK, European Union, Ireland, and Germany.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Huge challenges on high street as festive sales unveiled
Turnover at the company, which is headed by managing director Colin Temple, surged by 31 per cent to £305.9m, despite continuing trading restrictions in the UK and Ireland over the period. Stores in the UK reopened on April 21, 2021, while mandatory closures meant that outlets in Ireland were closed from January 31, 2021, until April 14 of that year.
Writing in the strategic report within the accounts, finance director David Gillan-Reid states: “Performance remains challenging across [the] store estate with footfall struggling to reach pre-pandemic levels although performance of the e-commerce division continues to be strong and delivered like-for-like growth of 7.4 per cent. Full-price sell-through has been satisfying with margins holding up well against expectation.”
According to the accounts, Schuh had 122 stores across all territories on January 29, 2022, averaging 5,041 square feet in size for a main chain store, and 2,826 sq ft for a standalone children's unit.
READ MORE: Scottish wealth manager AAB reveals acquisition of Kilkee in Aberdeen
Mr Gillan-Reid added: “While the retail environment continues to pose difficult trading conditions we will continue to review our store portfolio to ensure we are best-placed to adapt to this changing environment.
“We believe our continued investment in driving efficiency and operational improvements through technology will serve us well.”
The accounts show that the firm employed an average of 3,286 people over the period, down from 3,407.
Payroll costs increased to £41.2m from £33.8m, with directors’ remuneration rising to £1.16m from £680,000.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here