If anyone was looking for some grand economic vision in Rishi Sunak’s speech this week setting out his priorities for 2023, they would surely have been left sadly disappointed.

There was much over which to raise an eyebrow in a speech which was big on rhetoric and woefully short on just about everything else.

It is often the way with politicians across the spectrum that they use words in a manner which might make the electorate think that something is impressive, or at least much better than it is in reality.

However, Mr Sunak’s pledge that the Conservative Government will “halve inflation”, in his “building a better future” speech, took things to a whole new level.

Annual UK consumer prices index inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October, before dipping to 10.7% in November, still more than five times the 2% target set for the Bank of England by the Treasury.

So halving inflation would still leave it at eye-watering levels.

It would also be a touch amusing that Mr Sunak is talking about it being the Government which will halve inflation, if the cost-of-living crisis were not so very serious for millions of households.

Yes, the Government can influence inflation. For example, the plunge in sterling arising from Brexit has fuelled import prices and thus inflation. And Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s decision to go back on the promise made by former prime minister Liz Truss and erstwhile chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng – to keep a typical annual energy bill for a dual fuel household at an albeit still extremely high £2,500 for two years from October 1 last year – will exert an upward inflationary pressure from this spring.

Mr Hunt has said that the support from the Conservative Government will be reduced from April to make a typical bill for a dual fuel household rise to £3,000 per annum.

However, the Government most certainly does not have total power over inflation as Mr Sunak seems to be implying. Does the Prime Minister think he no longer needs the Bank of England to deliver on an inflation target, if the rate of price increases is all somehow down to the Government?

Rishi Sunak delivered a speech on 'building a better future' on Wednesday (Image: Newsquest)

And the simple truths of the matter are that, even if inflation is halved, it will still be too high and, even more importantly, the rise in prices that has already occurred will be baked in. For the avoidance of doubt, and this seems necessary given the clever wording in Mr Sunak’s speech, a halved rate of inflation would mean the cost of living would be rising significantly further from already exorbitant levels.

And, it must be emphasised, the fall in inflation projected by economists is all about base-year effects. Prices in coming months will be compared with those in year-earlier time periods that featured ever more excruciating rises in the cost of living.

Yet, as he laid out the first of “five foundations, on which to build a better future for our children and grandchildren”, we had this from Mr Sunak: “We will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security.”

Halving inflation will not “ease the cost of living”. No one should mistake a slowing of the rate of increase in the cost of living from an incredibly fast pace for any kind of easing of the intense pressure on household finances.

So what else did Mr Sunak have to say?

Not so much about Brexit, it turns out. Hard Brexit was a flagship policy of the Boris Johnson government, and one which Mr Sunak seemed to support very strongly indeed.

We only had one reference to Brexit in Mr Sunak’s speech this week, however.

And it was about “seizing the opportunities of Brexit to ensure our regulatory system is agile and pro-innovation”.

These opportunities, it seems, are a bit like the Emperor’s new clothes in the folk tale by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen: they are invisible to those taking an objective view of the situation.

The word “trade” did not figure in Mr Sunak’s speech. Whatever happened to all that big, bold talk from the Conservative Brexiters about brave new trade deals? Some had seemed to paint a picture that such deals were going to make the UK a colossus on the world stage. Yet we are now hearing nothing about them in Mr Sunak’s speech on his priorities for 2023.

Of course, the Conservative Brexiters have failed spectacularly for years to deliver on what were at the time clearly hollow promises in the run-up to and following the 2016 Brexit vote to bring about some huge boost to trade.

Instead, we have had enormous losses from the ending of frictionless trade with the European Union and broader European Economic Area, the world’s largest free trade bloc.

So maybe we should not be surprised that “trade”, and for that matter “exports”, did not figure in Mr Sunak’s tub-thumping speech.

There was, however, plenty of populism, with Mr Sunak declaring: “We will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.”

“Boats” was mentioned four times in total. On the other three occasions, it was within the phrase “stop the boats”.

Mr Sunak meanwhile pledged to “grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country”.

A couple of things are worth noting here.

The UK economy’s growth potential is being choked by the Tory hard Brexit.

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney observed back in the autumn that Brexit was fuelling inflation and had “slowed the pace at which the economy can grow”.

And there is surely no doubting that the UK economy is being hampered severely by the labour and skills shortages that have been exacerbated greatly by the ending of free movement of people between the EEA and the UK.

Mr Sunak promised a “better future”, characterising this as “one where our economy is growing faster so that everybody, everywhere across our Union, has new opportunities for better-paying, good jobs”.

Taking one objective view, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development forecast in November that the UK would turn in the weakest economic performance among the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations this year.

The think-tank projects the UK economy will contract by 0.4% this year. And it expects Germany, for which it predicts a 0.3% fall in gross domestic product for this year, to be the only other G7 country to see its economy shrink in 2023.

Furthermore, the OECD expects the UK to grow by only 0.2% in 2024. It projects Germany will see its GDP rebound by 1.5%.

A growing economy does help living standards. However, key policies being pursued by the Tories – including but not limited to Mr Hunt’s clampdown on public spending and the hard Brexit – are most definitely anti-growth.