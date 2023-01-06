HIGH-quality refurbishment of “historic” city-centre office space is proving attractive to prospective tenants in Glasgow, property agent Avison Young has declared after completing two letting deals within two weeks for real estate group Topland’s 144 West George Street building.

Glasgow-based architectural practice Convery Prenty Shields has taken space of 4,080 sq ft on a new 10-year lease on the fourth floor of the building. A second-floor suite extending to 4,084 sq ft is meanwhile being let to environmental consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM).

Avison Young said of ERM: “The firm is an existing tenant within the building, which is expanding following a recent merger and will take occupation on a new seven-year lease in the first quarter of 2023.”

Commenting on the refurbishment, Avison Young added: “Behind the heritage façade is premium-specification, open-plan office space, which places a key focus on sustainability. New eco boilers have been fitted with heat exchangers which will improve efficiency. End-of-journey facilities have been upgraded with the basement providing a secure bike store, as well as communal showers on the ground floor, encouraging occupiers to use fewer polluting modes of transport to commute."

Michael Facenna, of Avison Young in Glasgow, said: “In common with many successful city-centre lettings, high-quality refurbishment and the provision of additional facilities, such as showers and dedicated cycle storage, has proved attractive to companies looking for modern, practical office space.”

Stuart Prenty, of Convery Prenty Shields, said: “We needed a larger office to suit our increasing headcount and expanding order book, ideally a modern, flexible, environmentally friendly space with excellent daylight. The...fourth floor suited us perfectly and provides exposed services, bare stonework, concrete soffits...and minimalist finishes - a strong and creative design canvas for us to build on.”

Topland – one of the largest privately owned real estate groups in the UK - plans another refurbishment designed by GFiveThree Architecture on the seventh floor which will provide 3,040 sq ft of space ready for the second quarter of 2023.