Economic upheaval has "taken its toll" on building activity in the UK as activity slumped at the swiftest rate since Covid began.
Activity in the UK's construction sector fell at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic in December as businesses battled weak demand and inflation, an influential survey revealed.
The latest S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers' index, closely watched by the housebuilding sector, scored 48.8 in December, down from 50.4 in November and marking the first contraction in activity since August.
Any score below 50 is considered a decline whereas anything above is seen as growth.
The confidence of construction workers dropped into negative territory for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and for only the sixth time on record, the survey revealed.
Iain Crawford, chief executive of Alliance Fund, said “Although the construction sector has continued to produce a fairly robust level of activity in recent months, the economic complications that we faced for much of 2022 have finally taken their toll with a notable reduction in output recorded in December.
“Of course, it’s important to note that there is almost certainly a seasonal influence at play here too and with many having already implemented contingency plans in anticipation, we should see a more stable outlook emerge in the coming months.”
Lewis Cooper, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "The UK's construction sector registered a relatively poor finish to 2022, with business activity falling into decline following a three-month growth sequence amid the fastest contraction in new work since the initial pandemic period in May 2020.
"Companies cited weak client demand, driven partly by higher prices amid ongoing inflationary pressures.
"The challenging environment in December was subsequently reflected in pessimism amongst firms towards activity levels over the coming year, with business confidence downbeat for only the sixth time since the survey began in April 1997."
Schuh back in profit
SCHUH, the Livingston-based footwear retailer, returned to the black in its most recent accounting period while warning that trading conditions continue to be challenging.
New accounts for Schuh, which is owned by American retail group Genesco, show that the footwear specialist made a profit before tax of £11.6 million in the 52 weeks ended January 29, 2022.
Capricorn sets date for showdown with NewMed critics
Capricorn Energy is getting set for a showdown with one of its biggest shareholders over its proposed merger with Israel's NewMed Energy.
Edinburgh-based Capricorn has rejected plans by Pallister Capital to scrap the deal, which Pallister says undervalues the independent energy company.
