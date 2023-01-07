By Lee Halpin

As we reach the point that festivities are behind us, our thoughts naturally turn to what lies in the year ahead.

For those involved in the pensions industry this usually involves planning around the latest regulatory and legislative changes. Whilst 2023

is no different to any other year in this regard, it will also see a major milestone for a digital advance that offers genuine optimism for the future. The reason behind this is that what is known as the pension dashboards programme gathers pace.

Pensions dashboards will offer individuals secure digital access to information about their state, workplace and personal pensions that are not yet in payment. This will give pension savers an instant and single view access to both the current value of their pension savings as well as their projected annual income at their normal pension age. A person’s name, date of birth and National Insurance number will be used to locate their various pensions and allow access to this information.

If any parallel is needed, you only have to look at the digital banking space to see the appetite for the benefits that digital services can provide. It is estimated 93 per cent of the UK adult population used some form of online banking. Moreover,

14 million people, 27% of adults, opened an account with a digital-only bank.

The hope is this initiative will help to increase individuals’ awareness and understanding of their pensions, increase engagement and build a greater sense of control and ownership.

Increased engagement is certainly needed. Research by the Financial Conduct Authority found that three in 10 people do not know the approximate value of their pension. Three in 10 do not recall receiving a pension statement in the last 12 months and a further one in eight recall receiving a statement but did not read it.

Pensions dashboards will also enable people to find “lost” pension pots, which are basically those a person knows exists but for which they no longer receive communications from the provider.

More than 6.6 million people have at least one lost pension pot.

The reality is the majority of the UK workforce will have many different employers over their working lives, and it can often be difficult to find the time and the inclination needed to keep track of multiple pots whilst juggling all the other demands life brings. But pension dashboards will offer a time-efficient solution to this problem.

The dashboards programme moves up a gear in 2023 as the largest Master Trusts, as well as most personal and stakeholder schemes, will be required to connect to the central infrastructure by the end of August. This will potentially give 95% coverage of the UK’s money purchase pension savings. To put this into some context, there is around £820 billion in pension savings across these three sectors.

In the meantime, as we await the dashboards to come on stream, the start of a new year is a natural point, and as good an opportunity as any, to engage with your pension savings and have a look under the bonnet. As with most types of savings, being proactive is generally the best strategy.

With defined contribution pensions, or money purchase schemes as they are also known, the retirement income that can ultimately be paid depends on how much is paid in and how much this grows in value.

Investment returns are uncertain, as these are influenced by many factors outwith an individual’s control. For most people, there will also be a limit on how much can be paid in, either due to general affordability or what an individual is entitled to under the terms of their employment.

This begs the question as to what is worth checking, and can considered to be under a person’s control and influence?

Firstly, checking that the investment strategy chosen remains aligned with your current and long-term, objectives is a sensible starting point.

As a pension plan is a long-term savings

vehicle, various stages of the journey generally call for different approaches. For example, growth assets are likely to be suitable for

the accumulation phase, but as retirement approaches capital preservation can become more of a priority and therefore a strategy with less risk can come into play. This has been particularly challenging in recent times against

a backdrop of extreme volatility in both equity and bond markets.

There are “life styling” investment funds designed to offer such a strategy automatically, but it is sensible to know if this will be taken care of for you or if this is something you will have to take care of yourself, so you can take appropriate, timely action.

Secondly, it is important to pay close attention to the costs and charges you are paying for your pension plan, as lower costs will translate into higher net returns.

The regulator has found there is material variation in the charges paid by similar consumers for broadly comparable products, with charges varying widely depending on when the consumer bought their product. For example, it was found that consumers who bought an individual personal pension before 2001 can pay charges ranging between 0.2% to 2.4% of their pot value.

So, shopping around to enable you to compare and contrast what you are paying for, could be a worthwhile exercise. If all of this seems a bit daunting, then there is always the option of getting help from a professional financial adviser to help you navigate these challenges.

The good news for now is that help is on the way when it comes to the task of getting your basic pension information. The hope is this will lead to better consumer outcomes in the long run.

Lee Halpin is head of technical services @sipp.