A Scottish brewery has unveiled a move into whisky with "honest provenance".

Based in Dumbarton, a town once described as the whisky capital of the world, Dalrigh Distillery is unveiled by the team behind Loch Lomond Brewery, a craft brewery running since 2011.

Using “small batch techniques and honest provenance”, the Dalrigh Distillery said it is committed to quality.

Fiona MacEachern, managing director of Loch Lomond Brewery, said: “We have been at the front of award-winning beer-making for many years now and a natural progression for the knowledge we have with barley, other grains, and yeasts is to work that into an amazing range of single grain and single malt whiskies with some interesting options for blends.

“We are looking forward to the exciting challenges that this most prestigious of products will set before us.

“For too long, the term ‘Scottish Craft’ has been hijacked by those who have taken shortcuts, often buying from large distilleries which are neither located in, nor sourced from, Scotland."

She said: “We believe provenance should be both clear and honest. Our base spirit will be made on-site using the purest of Scottish ingredients.

"Many of the botanicals we use can be found around the west coast of Scotland, and there will be some slight variations in our range as we follow the flavours the seasons offer.

"Our rums will be made authentically too, with imported sugar cane and molasses to give a rich, deep sipping experience. Spirits of Scotland, made our way.”

Whisky enthusiasts are being offered the opportunity to be part of the new name in Scotch. Only 100 casks are being put into production this year, with just 50 now available for presale. Investors will become part of the Dalrigh Founders’ Club.

The firm also said the move to diversify would help it "face the challenges ahead".

‘Historic’ office space in demand

HIGH-quality refurbishment of “historic” city-centre office space is proving attractive to prospective tenants in Glasgow, property agent Avison Young has said after completing two letting deals within two weeks for real estate group Topland’s 144 West George Street building.

Glasgow-based architectural practice Convery Prenty Shields has taken space of 4,080 sq ft on a new 10-year lease on the fourth floor of the building.

