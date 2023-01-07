COVE UK’s Argyll Holidays business is seeking permission from Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority to expand its Drimsynie Estate Holiday Village.

It wants to boost the capacity of the holiday park to cater for an extra 100 guests by adding 30 caravans, declaring the “popularity of Drimsynie...continues to thrive”.

The planned expansion is in an area close to the holiday village’s nine-hole golf course, which would under the proposals see adjustments.

Cove UK, which bought Argyll Holidays in February last year from the Campbell family, said: “The golf course, which is hugely popular with guests and with local residents who access the site, will be retained with adjustments made to the first and second tees to allow the new accommodation to be sited.”

Gordon Walker, Cove UK operations director, said: “Drimsynie Estate Holiday Village is a leading draw within the Argyll Holidays portfolio and we’re pleased to be putting plans in place for an additional 30 caravans at the site. Despite international travel returning last year, the popularity of domestic stays continues unabated and Argyll Holidays has seen great demand across our eight sites.”

These sites are located in and around the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs region.

Mr Walker said: “This additional capacity at Drimsynie will allow us to cater for more families and guests during peak periods whilst still ensuring the village-like charm of that park that holidaymakers enjoy is retained. The golf course at Drimsynie is highly valued by our guests and also by the local community and we’re pleased to have been able to come up with plans with our architects, Unick, that allow for additional accommodation but retain this important facility with only minor adjustment. Indeed, as our investment plans for Drimsynie progress in future years, improvements to the golf course will be one area we will be considering.”

He added: "It is approaching one year since Cove UK purchased Argyll Holidays and we’ve been delighted with how our plans have progressed to build on an already highly successful business. We’ve received great support from guests, team members and from the local communities close to our parks and we hope to continue this growth in the coming years.”