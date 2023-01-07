Mowgli Street Food has announced an opening date for its first restaurant in the Scottish capital.

The Indian street food chain is to open in a B-listed former Clydesdale Bank building in Hanover Street in April.

It comes after Mowgli opened its first Scottish restaurant in Glasgow last year, over three floors in St Vincent Street previously occupied by the Handmade Burger Company.

The business started in Liverpool in 2014 and now has 11 outlets in England and Wales and one in Scotland.

The Edinburgh outlet is to open on April 23. The lease was signed for a unit on Hanover Street in March 2020.

Mowgli was founded by Nisha Katona, the curry specialist and food writer.

The business offers in small street food items as well as larger curry dishes, including Goan fish curry, gunpowder chicken and Himalayan cheese toast, with dedicated gluten-free and vegan menus.

Mowgli said in a Facebook post: "I will keep growing Mowgli while you still want her and I choose my cities according to your requests here on social media.

"By personally doing all Mowgli’s social media it means there is no distance between your voice and my hearing."

Mowglie said: "This is the hope I have in keeping her relevant and 'yours' above all things."

"Mowgli Brighton opens 24 Feb 2023, Edinburgh opens April 23, Bristol and Beverley open summer 2023.

"Then it’s over to you."