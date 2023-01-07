LISA Wishart, a prominent figure in the Scottish hospitality industry, has died.

Ms Wishart, daughter of the late former Celtic player Harry Hood, was the managing director of Lisini Pub Company, owner of popular venues such as Angels in Uddingston, Dalziel Park in Motherwell, The Parkville in Blantyre, and The Croft in Glasgow.

A statement posted by Lisini on LinkedIn said that Ms Wishart, 57, had passed away today at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with her family at her side, following a long illness. She had suffered a brain haemorrhage in December 2021.

Lisini said: “Lisa had a passion for hospitality, for her team and for her customers. Over the years she became an ambassador for the industry, speaking out on key issues such as rates and immigration and during the pandemic she championed the industry and was a founding member of the Scottish Hospitality Group. She was also a former director of licensed trade charity The Ben.”

Susan Young, editor licensed trade publication The Dram, said: “Lisa was a one-off. She had a passion for hospitality, integrity, a brilliant business mind and empathy. Lisa was eloquent, brilliant with figures and a firm believer in ethics. She was also great fun, had a great sense of humour and was much loved by everyone that met her. Her death leaves a massive hole in our hospitality family.”

Ms Wishart is survived by her husband Keith, son Jamie, mother Kathleen, sister Siobhan and brother Nicky.

Family-owned Lisini was founded by her father Harry and mother Kathleen, who moved into the pub trade in 1969 while Mr Hood was still playing football. His playing career also included spells with Clyde, Sunderland, Motherwell, and Queen of the South. Mr Hood died in 2019.