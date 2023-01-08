A third-generation confectioner has slumped to a loss after writing off a £2 million-plus loan and investment in a Scottish Championship football club.

Golden Casket, which is owned and run by the Rae family, slid to an after-tax loss of £2.016m in the year to December 31, 2021, against a profit of £436,075 for the previous year.

The company, which produces the Millions and "£One Pounders" brands, also showed in its Companies House report that it made an operating profit of £463,155 from its confectionery business in the year to December 2021.

Greenock Morton Football Club is now majority-owned by its fans (Image: Newsquest)

The sweetmaker, which employs 45, said that this was up from £420,939 the year before.

The company reported turnover of Golden Casket (Greenock) rose to £21.6m in the year to December 2021, from £18.4m in the prior 12 months.

It said the remainder of its shareholding in Greenock Morton Football Club was transferred to Morton Club Together, ending its “long association” with the club.

Scottish hospitality leader dies at 57

Lisa Wishart, a prominent figure in the Scottish hospitality industry, has died following a long illness.

Lisa Wishart and mother Kathleen (Image: Lisini)

Ms Wishart, daughter of the late former Celtic player Harry Hood, was the managing director of Lisini Pub Company, owner of popular venues such as Angels in Uddingston, Dalziel Park in Motherwell, The Parkville in Blantyre, and The Croft in Glasgow.

Iconic Nessie tourist destination under new management

The owners of one of Scotland's most famous tourist destinations have appointed a new management team to run the site after more than four decades under family control.

The upgraded will focus on telling the 'globally-renowned story behind the legend of Loch Ness' (Image: Paul Campbell)

The long lease agreement with York-based leisure group Continuum Attractions has paved the way for a £1.5 million refurbishment of the Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition near Inverness, which is due to reopen in the spring.

Scottish restaurant owner plans new sites and bar venture

A Scottish restaurant group has revealed expansion plans amid turnover of nearly £31m and swung to an operating profit of more than £4m.

The group, which serves over 10,000 diners per week across 13 sites in the UK and Ireland, recorded turnover of £30.8m for the year to June 2022, against £18.1m for the prior 15-month period to June 2021. (Image: Sixco)

Sixco Limited, the Glasgow-based group behind the Six by Nico restaurant network, also plans to open four new restaurants across the UK as part of its growth plans after it “bounced back very strongly” from Covid restrictions.

