A third-generation confectioner has slumped to a loss after writing off a £2 million-plus loan and investment in a Scottish Championship football club.
Golden Casket, which is owned and run by the Rae family, slid to an after-tax loss of £2.016m in the year to December 31, 2021, against a profit of £436,075 for the previous year.
The company, which produces the Millions and "£One Pounders" brands, also showed in its Companies House report that it made an operating profit of £463,155 from its confectionery business in the year to December 2021.
The sweetmaker, which employs 45, said that this was up from £420,939 the year before.
The company reported turnover of Golden Casket (Greenock) rose to £21.6m in the year to December 2021, from £18.4m in the prior 12 months.
It said the remainder of its shareholding in Greenock Morton Football Club was transferred to Morton Club Together, ending its “long association” with the club.
Scottish hospitality leader dies at 57
Lisa Wishart, a prominent figure in the Scottish hospitality industry, has died following a long illness.
Ms Wishart, daughter of the late former Celtic player Harry Hood, was the managing director of Lisini Pub Company, owner of popular venues such as Angels in Uddingston, Dalziel Park in Motherwell, The Parkville in Blantyre, and The Croft in Glasgow.
Iconic Nessie tourist destination under new management
The owners of one of Scotland's most famous tourist destinations have appointed a new management team to run the site after more than four decades under family control.
The long lease agreement with York-based leisure group Continuum Attractions has paved the way for a £1.5 million refurbishment of the Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition near Inverness, which is due to reopen in the spring.
Scottish restaurant owner plans new sites and bar venture
A Scottish restaurant group has revealed expansion plans amid turnover of nearly £31m and swung to an operating profit of more than £4m.
Sixco Limited, the Glasgow-based group behind the Six by Nico restaurant network, also plans to open four new restaurants across the UK as part of its growth plans after it “bounced back very strongly” from Covid restrictions.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here