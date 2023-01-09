RANGERS kit supplier Castore has increased the size of its debt facility from £50 million to £75m as it targets further expansion.
Castore co-founder Tom Beahon said: “Castore’s vision is to become the number one premium sportswear brand in the world, and this increased debt facility is a strong endorsement of our growth strategy towards becoming this.”
Castore was founded in 2016 by Tom and Phil Beahon.
Its investors include two-time Wimbledon Champion Sir Andy Murray and Lancashire-based billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa.
Castore said all three of its existing banks, HSBC, BNP Paribas and Silicon Valley Bank, would participate in the newly increased revolving credit facility.
The company added that the facility would give it additional levels of liquidity to “further support the group's strategic growth ambitions”, and “lengthen the maturity of...committed debt facilities, enhancing Castore's financial flexibility”.
Castore describes itself as "the official technical kit partner of numerous top-tier teams and athletes, including Glasgow Rangers, McLaren Racing, Newcastle United, England Cricket, US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Andy Murray".
It noted that it sells into more than 90 countries globally.
