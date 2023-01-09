The former guitarist of post-punk band The Fall said his skincare company based in the Scottish capital has hit record growth levels in Japan.
Tommy Crooks, founder of the Edinburgh Natural Skincare Company, has said the firm’s products are being sold in Isetan, described as the Japanese equivalent of Harrods, as well as pop-up shops across Japan, with plans for a bricks and mortar presence.
The company also had a stand at Hibiya Park, where Tokyo’s biggest Christmas Market is held, during the festive season.
Mr Crooks has formed a partnership with a couple who bought his products while on a visit to Edinburgh International Festival in 2019.
While in Japan, the firm’s business partners' connections “afforded a memorable opportunity to do a photoshoot with a Maiko, (Geisha) in Kyoto”.
Mr Crooks said: “The reaction to our brand in Japan has been highly positive and sales are on an upward curve.
“We were fortunate enough to work with a Maiko whilst on this trip which was an immense honour.
“Currently we have two stores in Edinburgh but selling into Japan takes our business to another level.
As a 100% natural handmade skincare business, we’re also very well placed to take advantage of the quality and heritage associated with British brands. It’s incredibly exciting to be able to turn our export ambitions into reality.”
