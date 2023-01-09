ROLLING stock manufacturer Alstom has been awarded a £12 million contract to carry out mileage-based modernisation of ScotRail’s Class 334 fleet of 40 trains operating between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The contract was placed by Eversholt Rail. Eversholt leases the trains to ScotRail, which was renationalised by the Scottish Government last year.
It includes the overhaul of pneumatic and electrical components such as auto-couplers, gangways, batteries, under-frame air valves, toilets, and heating ventilation and air-conditioning in drivers’ cabs.
The Class 334 trains were originally built by Alstom for ScotRail, and entered service in 2001.
Alstom, which is based in France and listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, noted the latest contract builds on previous modernisation performed by Alstom from 2015 to “upgrade the passenger experience for Scottish passengers”, by retrofitting full air-conditioning, and installing at-seat charging points and wi-fi throughout the trains as well as adding closed-circuit television for driver-only trains to “help with passenger security”.
Peter Broadley, managing director of services at Alstom UK & Ireland, said: “Alstom has a proud history of supporting Scotland’s rail network. We’re pleased to once again be able to overhaul the Class 334 fleet, providing ScotRail’s current and future passengers on the Edinburgh to Glasgow line with an improved rail experience.”
The new overhaul project is due to start in January next year at Alstom’s Polmadie depot in Glasgow. Alstom has 109 Scottish employees based at Polmadie, where the company undertakes maintenance and support work on the West Coast Main Line Pendolinos and the Caledonian Sleeper as well as providing day-to-day maintenance of Class 334 trains.
Alstom noted it was also working closely with Network Rail on upgrading Scotland’s signalling infrastructure.
The French group, which has a presence in 70 countries, employs more than 74,000 people. It posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the year to March 31, 2022.
