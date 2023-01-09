Cullross, which specialises in "affordable housing", has submitted plans to build hundreds of "much-needed" homes on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The development is proposed on land east of Glennie Road, Newcraighall, near Musselburgh.

Cullross said that, if it receives planning permission, the development will see the building of around 220 residential units, including flats, “colony flats” and townhouses, with associated parking, green space, and bicycle storage.

It added that the development may include retail and commercial space.

A proposal of application notice was submitted to Edinburgh City Council last month, signifying the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation.

The development team has organised two statutory, in-person community consultations for Wednesday January 11 and Wednesday February 8 between 4pm and 8pm at Craigmillar Now, at 58 Newcraighall Road in Edinburgh.

Cullross said members of the development team would be available to answer questions about the project, and exhibition boards of the early designs would be available to view.

Mark Beaton, director of Cullross, said: “We are delighted to share our early-stage plans for much-needed housing in the Newcraighall area. As part of the consultation process, we will present our initial plans to the community to hear their views and answer any questions they may have.

"As a company, we place a premium on a strong relationship and collaboration with the community, and we hope as many residents as possible attend these consultations. We invite the community to attend and look forward to hearing their views.”