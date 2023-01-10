A FORMER guitarist of post-punk band The Fall has told how he formulated a natural skincare products range in his Edinburgh kitchen before launching to market.

Tommy Crooks, founder of the Edinburgh Natural Skincare Company, is now celebrating record growth levels in Japan amid further plans for expansion.

The firm is set to open its first retail space in Tokyo this year after last year moving into China.

Its Gardeners Solid Hand Cream Bar is the seventh best-selling hand cream on the TMall Global Chinese platform. The firm claims to be the “first Scottish business in any sector” to open a TMall Global "flagship store".

The company pointed to successful festive sales events in Japan this year. Mr Crooks formed a business link with a couple who bought his products while on a visit to the Edinburgh International Festival in 2019.

Mr Crooks said: “When we started crafting at the kitchen table in 2010, often working late into the night, we had no idea there would be worldwide demand for our products.”

He said that "selling into Japan takes our business to another level".

Mr Crooks and the Japanese team were invited to the British Embassy in Tokyo by Angela Colthorpe, senior trade specialist at Scottish Development International, who helps facilitate the export of Scottish consumer lifestyle companies to Japan and South Korea.

She said: “It was my absolute pleasure to welcome Tommy Crooks from the Edinburgh Natural Skincare Co. along with his highly motivated and capable Japanese team to the embassy earlier this week for a catch-up and an interview with Masashi Yuno at British Culture in Japan.

“Tommy was blown away by his experience in Japan, all that he saw, heard and touched. The Japan team showed true ‘omotenashi’ spirit in taking him to different parts of Japan and introducing him so many different aspects of Japanese culture."

She also said: “This is a testament to his strong relationship with his team in Japan and their joint commitment and loyalty to the brand, and also a strong testament to Tommy and his open-minded thinking, embracing everything Japanese and taking the time to make each moment a learning experience.”

The company employs 13 in the UK and nine in China. It also hailed a presence in Isetan, known as "the Harrods of Tokyo".

Mr Crooks also said: "It’s incredibly exciting to be able to turn our export ambitions into reality."