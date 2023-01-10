By Ian McConnell
A SCOTTISH business which produces “carbon-negative” insulation for homes and commercial properties at Jedburgh in the Borders has received a further £2 million from the taxpayer-funded Scottish National Investment Bank.
Industrial Nature, based in Edinburgh, will use the funding to underpin a planned second stage of capital expenditure to accelerate growth, including upgrades and additional production equipment to improve performance and make new insulation products.
Andy Clapp, an executive director at the Scottish National Investment Bank, said: “We have seen IndiNature go from strength to strength since our initial investment in August 2021 and are delighted to continue to support them through this planned scale-up stage.”
The company’s IndiTherm product is a flexible thermal insulation batt made from industrial hemp sourced from farms in the UK. IndiNature and SNIB said that, unlike conventional insulation materials, IndiTherm “helps tackle climate change by having a net capture of carbon”.
Mr Clapp said: “The work of this company continues to support the delivery of the Bank’s missions in developing innovative solutions to drive the industry’s transition to net zero.”
IndiNature chief executive Scott Simpson said: "We would like to thank all the local engineers and other contractors who have worked with our fantastic Mill team and machine suppliers to establish production at the [Jedburgh] mill and secure this second phase of investment – a big milestone.
“We're grateful to have an impact investor like the [Scottish National Investment] Bank following on their original investment for this next stage of growth – an investor aligned with our mission to make positive impacts on scale for the climate and people's health.
He added: "More than ever we need to urgently insulate homes in the UK with appropriate materials – natural products like ours not only insulate, the materials they're made from are also carbon-negative.
“This investment is speeding up our ability to deliver healthy, low carbon products at high capacity to the market. We're very much looking forward to accelerating growth this year."
