AMAZON is to shut down its distribution centre in Gourock with the loss of over 300 jobs.

The news was broken to employees by management at Faulds Park on Monday night as they announced a 'consultation' on the move.

The Greenock Telegraph reports that the sprawling facility - which opened back in 2004 and remains one of the largest employers in the district - could close as early as March 19, in what is a major blow for the area.

Amazon say that all staff will have the chance to relocate to other sites, but bosses have also admitted there will be 'limited opportunities' available in Scotland, meaning that many of the workforce will lose their livelihoods.

The Faulds Park fulfilment centre is one of three that the online retail giant is shutting down, with the others in England.

Read More: Former The Fall member's Edinburgh skincare firm Japan win

It said it was closing older sites and building two new ones down south.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

"As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

"We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.

"All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other company facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK.”

“We appreciate this will be a difficult time for our people in Gourock and are committed to supporting them through this consultation.

"All will be offered alternative roles at other Amazon sites.

"We will also provide a range of retraining and re-skilling opportunities for those who decide to pursue their career outside of Amazon.”

The other centres which will shut are in Hemel Hempstead and Doncaster.

The 900 staff across those sites are being offered roles in nearby bases.

Of the around 300 people employed in Inverclyde, Amazon say they recognise that relocation will not be a viable option for some, so they anticipate people leaving the business.

They added that they will provide training, re-skilling and development programmes to support the employees who are being axed, to enable them to pursue a career elsewhere.

New 'fulfilment centres' will also be built in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham.