AMAZON is to shut down its distribution centre in Gourock with the loss of over 300 jobs.
The news was broken to employees by management at Faulds Park on Monday night as they announced a 'consultation' on the move.
The Greenock Telegraph reports that the sprawling facility - which opened back in 2004 and remains one of the largest employers in the district - could close as early as March 19, in what is a major blow for the area.
Amazon say that all staff will have the chance to relocate to other sites, but bosses have also admitted there will be 'limited opportunities' available in Scotland, meaning that many of the workforce will lose their livelihoods.
The Faulds Park fulfilment centre is one of three that the online retail giant is shutting down, with the others in England.
Read More: Former The Fall member's Edinburgh skincare firm Japan win
It said it was closing older sites and building two new ones down south.
An Amazon spokesperson said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.
"As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.
"We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.
"All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other company facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK.”
“We appreciate this will be a difficult time for our people in Gourock and are committed to supporting them through this consultation.
"All will be offered alternative roles at other Amazon sites.
"We will also provide a range of retraining and re-skilling opportunities for those who decide to pursue their career outside of Amazon.”
The other centres which will shut are in Hemel Hempstead and Doncaster.
The 900 staff across those sites are being offered roles in nearby bases.
Of the around 300 people employed in Inverclyde, Amazon say they recognise that relocation will not be a viable option for some, so they anticipate people leaving the business.
They added that they will provide training, re-skilling and development programmes to support the employees who are being axed, to enable them to pursue a career elsewhere.
New 'fulfilment centres' will also be built in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel