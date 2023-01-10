Scottish hospitality leaders have warned of a wave of business going bust as government support is set to be cut.
The industry representatives have called on the Scottish Government to do more to help bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels after the UK Government announced plans to slash energy costs support.
The Scottish Hospitality Group posted that: "Hospitality in Scotland [is] now hanging on a cliff edge.
"No rates relief in Scotland, a cut in energy support by 70%, and DRS [deposit return scheme] costs.
"It is essential the Scottish Government steps in now to help save the sector before we see a tsunami of business failures."
It comes as The Herald reveals that Scottish retailers have called for a level playing field on business rates with England after it emerged thousands of firms in Scotland will collectively pay nearly £60 million more on the property tax than their counterparts down south in the next financial year.
Hospitality in Scotland now hanging on a cliff edge. No rates relief in Scotland, a cut in energy support by 70%, and DRS costs. It is essential @scotgov steps in now to help save the sector before we see a tsunami of business failures #SHG https://t.co/VQyhokB8eL— The Scottish Hospitality Group (@ScottishGroup) January 9, 2023
The Scottish Hospitality Group comprises many of the country’s largest and best-known restaurant and bar businesses, including The DRG Group, Buzzworks Holdings, Signature Pubs, Montpeliers, Manorview Group, Lisini Pub Co, Caledonia Inns, The Townhead Hotel Lockerbie, and Mor-Rioghain Group.
It has a combined turnover in normal times of £275m, with 200 venues and 6,000 staff.
Amazon to close Scottish plant with loss of 300 jobs
Amazon is to shut down its distribution centre in Gourock with the loss of over 300 jobs.
The news was broken to employees by management at Faulds Park on Monday night as they announced a 'consultation' on the move.
Capricorn Energy bids to quell activist unrest over Israeli deal
Capricorn Energy has offered an activist investor the chance to put nominees on the board as it seeks to push through its proposed merger with Israel’s NewMed.
The offer comes shortly after Edinburgh-based Capricorn, formerly known as Cairn Energy, dismissed calls from its third-largest shareholder to scrap the deal.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here