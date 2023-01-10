Scottish hospitality leaders have warned of a wave of business going bust as government support is set to be cut.

The industry representatives have called on the Scottish Government to do more to help bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels after the UK Government announced plans to slash energy costs support.

The Scottish Hospitality Group posted that: "Hospitality in Scotland [is] now hanging on a cliff edge.

"No rates relief in Scotland, a cut in energy support by 70%, and DRS [deposit return scheme] costs.

"It is essential ⁦the Scottish Government steps in now to help save the sector before we see a tsunami of business failures."

It comes as The Herald reveals that Scottish retailers have called for a level playing field on business rates with England after it emerged thousands of firms in Scotland will collectively pay nearly £60 million more on the property tax than their counterparts down south in the next financial year.

The Scottish Hospitality Group comprises many of the country’s largest and best-known restaurant and bar businesses, including The DRG Group, Buzzworks Holdings, Signature Pubs, Montpeliers, Manorview Group, Lisini Pub Co, Caledonia Inns, The Townhead Hotel Lockerbie, and Mor-Rioghain Group.

It has a combined turnover in normal times of £275m, with 200 venues and 6,000 staff.

Amazon to close Scottish plant with loss of 300 jobs

Amazon is to shut down its distribution centre in Gourock with the loss of over 300 jobs.

The news was broken to employees by management at Faulds Park on Monday night as they announced a 'consultation' on the move.

​Capricorn Energy bids to quell activist unrest over Israeli deal

Capricorn Energy has offered an activist investor the chance to put nominees on the board as it seeks to push through its proposed merger with Israel’s NewMed.

The offer comes shortly after Edinburgh-based Capricorn, formerly known as Cairn Energy, dismissed calls from its third-largest shareholder to scrap the deal.

