Scotland’s Chief Entrepreneur speaks exclusively about his map for the nation following the release of his pathfinder document, the Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review

As 2022 draws to a close, Scotland’s Chief Entrepreneur Mark Logan is pleased to report progress in the delivery of some of the recommendations made in his Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review – just perhaps not enough progress for the restless businessman.

“It’s a directional pathfinder document and I believe with my whole heart that it’s the right direction,” he said. “It’s not just my work. It is the work of a lot of people and it’s humbling. It’s wonderful to see it. It makes me emotional. But, of course, it’s not fast enough for me. I never hide this fact.

"We need to go faster; we should be able to go faster. We’ve got to look, as every country does, to help more in this modern age, where things are becoming exponentially more severe. We’re in an exponential age now, we need exponential government with an exponential response.”

A network of tech scalers was one of the key recommendations from the report and in July the contract for delivering the seven hubs across Scotland was awarded to Codebase.

The £42 million government contract will support the development of the network in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dumfries, Dundee, Inverness, and Stirling and includes partners like Google for Start-ups UK, Barclays Eagle Labs and Reforge, a leading San Francisco-based membership programme that teaches start-ups how to grow using Silicon Valley founders’ best practice.

“We’re now at the end of the beginning, I think you can say, because we’re now going to start running these environments. I’m very excited about it.

“The idea was for incubation environments, both physical and virtual, for start-ups to have a long-term space to develop in. And that’s not new as a concept, per se. But we added to the notion it would include intensive, genuinely world-class education for founding teams. We also wanted to include a sort of Market Square, where people can learn from each other, and be a concentration point for investors to come and see a lot of our best companies.”

Mark Logan is welcomed as Scotland’s Chief Entrepreneur by Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Kate Forbes

Further progress in this area includes streamlining the grant funding already available from Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and South of Scotland Enterprise so founders don’t need to duplicate effort when it comes to applying for support at different stages.

The £1m Ecosystem Fund, announced last year, was designed to support the building of an entrepreneurial community. It helped bring conferences to Scotland for the first time, such as Digital DNA Glasgow.

“We were able to support conferences that would have struggled after Covid. We were able to send founders to the Silicon Valley to learn from other founders, for example, and we had two major tech conferences,” Logan said.

“So that was a very successful exercise. We’re hoping in most years, notwithstanding the very difficult financial situation, to run a fund of that nature. We’re looking to take that from a purely public finance model to a public-private finance model.”

The importance of computing science within the education curriculum was highlighted in the report, with some of the recommendations focusing on upskilling teachers, closing the gender gap and establishing links with industry.

A new group called Scottish Teachers Advancing Computing Science (STACS) is led by two full-time employees, including Toni Scullion, praised in the report for her work with the computing club Dress Code. It aims to give frontline teachers a voice to help design the right environment for boosting the uptake of the subject.

A website for the group has recently gone live and acts as a best practice hub, where teachers can share resources and tips, particularly for teaching the first two years of secondary school.

“If you’re not getting the children engaged in the first year, you’re not going to be able to teach them later on, because they won’t choose the subject. Something like over 200 teachers have signed up for the site already,” Logan said.

Together with the SQA, who will provide insight into the parts of the exams in which pupils often perform poorly, a group of teachers will create bite-size modules to upskill teachers. The pilot for this system begins in January.

“I think that’s a model you could extend into other subjects using the power of the network, because in life, as I think we’ve all seen, networks trump hierarchies,” he said.

Work is also ongoing to define ‘entrepreneurial campus’ attributes in order that accreditation can be developed. The goal is to double the number of university training places for computing science teachers and discussions are ongoing – Logan is appreciative of the support, if a little impatient with the pace.

“When you move beyond ministerial level into the delivery and the realities of government, there are lots of competing priorities, especially right now,” he said diplomatically. “It’s hard to reconcile all these pressures on the public purse, so I’m very respectful of that and I’m grateful, despite those challenges, we’re getting some significant things done.”

He thinks his experience at Skyscanner as Chief Operating Officer has stood him in good stead for delivering the recommendations.

“What I’m trying to do, in my small corner of the field, is connect assets together into a powerful narrative that we can tell the world about” he said

“Scotland has a bit of a problem where we are either too complacent, or we’re too paralysed by fear. I think we need to be in the middle of that spectrum at the point of restlessness.

“When I was at Skyscanner, my job really was to keep people in the middle of that spectrum. Being the biggest flight search company in Edinburgh isn’t a prize, but being paralysed by fear because you think Google’s coming for your market isn’t helpful, either.

“You’ve got to be at the point of restlessness. You’ve got to believe that, person for person, you can out-compete those companies and you’re going to darn well give it a go.

“I think we’re developing a narrative that needs more of us to sign up for that restlessness.”