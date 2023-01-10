Duck & Waffle, the iconic London restaurant brand, has announced a February opening date for its first Scottish restaurant.

The company, which has its flagship on the 40th floor of 110 Bishopsgate in London, will open in the St James Quarter in Edinburgh as its inaugural site north of the Border.

The company posted: “Edinburgh, the wait is over! We take flight on 1st February, and reservations are now open!”

The all-day restaurant is to occupy an 8,400 sq ft site in the Scottish capital.

Edinburgh-based McKenzie Owens Projects partnered with du Boulay Contracts of London for the contract for “a stunning fit out of the new Duck & Waffle restaurant” it said.

Duck & Waffle says it offers a “playful take” on traditional British cuisine with broad European influences “emphasising local, rustic, seasonal and sustainable ingredients”.

Shimon Bokovza, of Duck & Waffle, said earlier: “We’re eager to participate in the city’s love for culture and the arts through our own contribution of culinary creativity and epicurean community.”

Chief of Fridays bar chain quits role with immediate effect

Shares in Hostmore, the hospitality company that owns the Fridays cocktail bar chain, have plunged by 20 per cent this morning following the abrupt departure of its chief executive.

Robert Cook, a former chief of One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, the company announced this morning.

Ministers to unveil new energy plan

Nicola Sturgeon is to unveil a new draft energy strategy in a bid to put the Scottish Government back on track to meet its “world-leading” climate change targets.

The SNP/Green government have a goal to reach net zero emissions of 2045 ahead of many other countries, including the UK whose target is to reach net zero by 2050.

