Duck & Waffle, the iconic London restaurant brand, has announced a February opening date for its first Scottish restaurant.
The company, which has its flagship on the 40th floor of 110 Bishopsgate in London, will open in the St James Quarter in Edinburgh as its inaugural site north of the Border.
The company posted: “Edinburgh, the wait is over! We take flight on 1st February, and reservations are now open!”
The all-day restaurant is to occupy an 8,400 sq ft site in the Scottish capital.
Edinburgh-based McKenzie Owens Projects partnered with du Boulay Contracts of London for the contract for “a stunning fit out of the new Duck & Waffle restaurant” it said.
🏴✨EDINBURGH, THE WAIT IS OVER! We take flight on 1st February, and reservations are NOW OPEN!✨— Duck & Waffle (@DuckandWaffle) January 10, 2023
Book your February reservations NOW at https://t.co/M3nFAJvMx0 🦆✨#duckandwaffle #duckandwaffleedinburgh #edinburgh #scotland #stjamesquarter #restaurants #openingsoon pic.twitter.com/u0p70dVJlb
Duck & Waffle says it offers a “playful take” on traditional British cuisine with broad European influences “emphasising local, rustic, seasonal and sustainable ingredients”.
Shimon Bokovza, of Duck & Waffle, said earlier: “We’re eager to participate in the city’s love for culture and the arts through our own contribution of culinary creativity and epicurean community.”
