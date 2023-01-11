Hiring activity in Scotland slowed in December for the third month in a row as recession fears and market uncertainty dampened demand for recruits, but a continuing shortage of candidates kept upward pressure on wages.

The rate of contraction in permanent placements eased from the previous month, with the Report on Jobs index from the Royal Bank of Scotland climbing from 40.6 in November to 46.8 in December. Anything below a reading of 50.0 indicates a decline in activity.

Recruitment consultancies also reported a reduction in billings received from the employment of short-term staff. The rate of contraction was faster than in November, but still “mild overall”.

Royal Bank chief economist Sebastian Burnside said survey panel members reported increased caution among employers towards the end of the year as the UK braces for what is expected to be a prolonged economic downturn fuelled by surging inflation.

“Demand for labour also softened, adding to the likelihood that challenges across the labour market will persist as we enter the new year,” he added.

“Nonetheless, with difficulties sourcing suitable candidates, firms continued to raise rates of starting pay. Thus, the data overall suggest that firms are becoming more selective and guarded with their hiring decisions, but willing to offer competitive pay to candidates to secure them.”

Permanent and temporary vacancies expanded at the weakest rates in 22 and 27 months respectively, but the availability of candidates to fill permanent positions across Scotland worsened for the 23rd month in a row. Temporary candidate numbers fell for the 22nd consecutive month.

Starting salaries in Scotland rose at a much faster pace than was recorded at UK level, with the pace of increase in December quickening from October’s 16-month low. The latest upturn was the steepest since June and above the historical average, with a scarcity of labour and skills blamed for December’s reading of 74.9.

Temporary wages also grew at a much stronger rate than across the whole of the UK, stretching the current run of inflation to 25 months. The index reading of 64.4 eased slightly from November but was still stronger than the survey average, signalling a sharp rise in hourly wages overall.

Demand for permanent staff eased but remained in positive territory at 55.4, with the strongest upturns in nursing/medical/care and the IT and computing sectors.

The temporary vacancies index also remained marginally positive at 51.0, its lowest level in 27 months. Demand was strongest for IT & computing staff at a reading of 70.2, followed by nursing/medical/care at 60.7.