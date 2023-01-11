By Scott Wright

HARDIES Property & Construction Consultants has appointed a highly experienced building surveyor in Glasgow as part of plans to drive growth across the UK.

The firm, which marks its 110th anniversary this year, has hired Joe Madden as an equity partner with a remit to grow its building surveying team. He will also be tasked with providing a strategic overview to help senior partner Danny McArthur to grow the business across the country, including in London.

Mr Madden was formerly managing partner of PMP, an independent property and construction consultancy, where over five years he led the firm from six staff in one office to 53 in five locations.

Regarded as an expert in dilapidations and technical due diligence, he is a guest lecturer on the building surveying course at Glasgow Caledonian University. He has judged the Scottish Property Awards, and been a Scottish finalist in Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

Mr Madden said: “Hardies is in a fantastic position, with an excellent reputation and capacity for further growth. It’s really exciting to join a firm with such an enviable legacy and become part of an experienced and ambitious board.”

with the unrivalled asset of a geographical spread of offices throughout Scotland delivering local expertise and knowledge.

“With the recent addition of offices in Leeds, London and Belfast, the firm is at a point where growth is front of the agenda and I’m greatly looking forward to helping realise that growth potential.”

Hardies merged with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors in 2016. The sister firms now have 41 offices throughout the UK.

Mr McArthur said: “Having never had a building surveyor partner in Glasgow, we’ve taken our time to find the right person. Joe is one of the best-known surveyors in the country, with a hard-earned reputation for his ability to grow businesses, win new work and build teams.

“In addition to growing our Glasgow office, Joe will assist myself with the strategic growth of the firm throughout the UK, including the growth of the London office, where he has an established network.

“Having overseen the restructure of Hardies last year through a series of strategic acquisitions and creating the right leadership team, as we enter our 110th anniversary year, Joe’s expertise and attributes bring additional strengths to the board which will help us realise our growth potential over the coming years.”