A Scottish builder has posted a near-75 per cent rise in pre-tax profit in its latest annual accounts.
James Walker (Leith), which has operations including construction, property, and facilities management, hailed “strong financial results despite ongoing volatile trading conditions”.
The Livingston-based company said in its annual report it had recorded a 73.2% rise in pre-tax profits for the year ended March 31, 2022, to £29.6m from £17.1m for the same period the year before.
The company offloaded two of its timber businesses during the year with an £8.2m subsidiary sale gain. Turnover rose from £162m to £199m.
READ MORE: Multi-million-pound deal for new homes in 'famous setting'
The business said in accounts lodged with Companies House: “Navigation of the continued impacts of supply chain disruption continues to be a significant focus."
The company said development performance during the year “was satisfactory and in line with group budget”, adding: “This was despite challenging conditions.
"[The] ongoing unprecedented supply chain shortages, both in terms of materials and availability of skilled trades, continue to present construction management challenges."
READ MORE: Profits up at Scottish conglomerate
He said: "While demand for new-build residential properties remains strong, increasing construction cost is putting pressure on development margins.”
It reported “improving industry activity levels as the construction sector recovers from the Covid pandemic”.
Affordable housing “continued to underpin" building, it said.
READ MORE: 'Botched' mini-budget brings less certain outlook for housebuilder
The company sold its investment in Walker Timber Ltd in November 2021. Also included in the statement are profits of £1.5m from Walker Timber Ltd up to the point of sale.
Pattrick Thompsons Ltd was sold in May 2022, with £10,363 of profits included in the accounts.
At the year-end group net assets had risen to £169m, set against £138m the year before, with available cash of £103m, against £67m in 2021.
The return on shareholders’ funds before tax was up 41%, to 17.5%.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here