Fraserburgh-based Gray & Adams has for the first time in 65 years of trading issued retrospective price increases to its customers to cover surging raw material costs.

The family-owned business – which bills itself as the UK's leading supplier of refrigerated transport trucks used by some of the biggest names in the food industry – said key materials such as steel, stainless steel, aluminium, wood and insulation became increasingly difficult to source last year following the impact of Brexit, the pandemic, and then the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The surge in costs would have led to "significant" erosion of profit margins.

"We had to take the unprecedented step of going back to our customers, who had placed orders, advising that we had no alternative but to apply a material cost surcharge," said the company, which is headed by managing director Lewis Gray.

"The company has continued this approach into financial year 2023 as there continues to be cost uncertainties with various materials, although there are now signs of some stability with some supplies."

READ MORE: Food inflation rockets to record 13.3%, price index shows

On the subject of Brexit, Gray & Adams added: "The rules governing the new relationship between the EU and UK took effect on 1st January 2021. It was always unclear how the business would be impacted.

"As a precautionary measure we had increased stock levels from EU suppliers. Sending goods from Fraserburgh to Belfast required additional paperwork and bringing goods into the UK from mainland Europe has also had its issues."

The company, which employs 500 people across four manufacturing and assembly plants, posted a 21 per cent increase in revenues for the year to April 30. The improvement followed a "brief" closure during the previous year because of Covid lockdown restrictions.

Turnover rose to £141.6 million against £116.4m previously, while pre-tax profits rose by £700,000 to £4.9m. The Gray family, which owns the business, also benefitted from a £1.4m dividend payment, in line with the previous year.

READ MORE: Budget food prices soar by up to 65% in the cost of living crisis

Established in 1957 by panel beater Jim Gray and mechanic Jim Adams as a car body repair shop, within a few years the company was producing some of the first insulated containers for the transportation of perishable goods. In addition to its headquarters, it now has operational sites in Doncaster, Dunfermline and Newtownabbey in Northern Ireland.

It makes temperature-controlled and dry freight equipment for the transport industry, with a portfolio of blue-chip clients from the supermarket, food retail and food distribution sectors. Among those it works with are Creed Foodservice, CJ Lang, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Warburtons.

While the transport sector remains "extremely competitive from both national and international operators", directors at Grey & Adams were upbeat about the company's prospects.

"Over the last three years sales and profit before tax have averaged £123m and £4.1m respectively," they said. "With a strong order book we have prepared a forecast for the full year ended April 2023 and can expect strong levels of activity to continue.

READ MORE: Inflation 'out of control' as cost of food items rise by up to 65 per cent

"In addition, we extended our forecast by a further eight months and we expect business to remain extremely positive."

Net assets during the year to April 30 increased by £4.8m to £39.6m, while stock levels in the latter part of 2022 increased as the company secured additional supplies. Cash in the bank fell by £3.9m to £12.2m.

The company is investing £2m in its Fraserburgh site to create a new accident repair facility for cars and commercial vehicles, as well as an extension to panel manufacturing.