Glasgow-based Barrhead Travel said it achieved record bookings at the weekend, highlighting the popularity of all-inclusive holidays and a trend towards longer vacations.

It noted that, over the weekend, 60% of bookings were for summer this year.

However, Barrhead Travel observed that last-minute getaways were also popular, with more than one in five new bookings due to depart before April “as people look to escape the winter blues”.

It said that all-inclusive holidays are the most popular type of vacation, accounting for more than 25% of bookings, “suggesting budgeting is a key trend for holidays in 2023”.

Barrhead Travel added that top destinations booked during the first week of 2023 were Tenerife, Mallorca, Lanzarote, and Alicante, with Miami, Orlando and Canada among favoured long-haul destinations. It also highlighted cruises from Southampton as a top pick among customers.

At the weekend, around 45% of bookings made with Barrhead Travel were for 10 nights or more. And 10% were for 18 nights or more.

The travel agent noted that cruise bookings were up by more than 200% on the same time last year. It predicted “cruising is set to grow amongst the family market this year”.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “Over the weekend we saw a record number of bookings, and we were delighted to be able to help so many customers secure a great deal. From the weekend, it appears budgeting and planning in advance is a clear factor for many when travelling this year, with all-inclusive trips and cruises being incredibly popular.

“We also saw a huge number of bookings for 10 days or more, showing people want to go away and unwind for longer.”

She added: “Last year we saw more people look to book with a travel agent, and the weekend suggests this is only set to grow in 2023.”