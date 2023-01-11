UP to 50 new jobs are planned in Glenrothes, with the opening of an office in the Fife town by an English company focused on furniture, fixtures and equipment asset management in corporate workplaces, and the circular economy.

GGMS, which is based in Telford, highlighted its plans to create the jobs in Glenrothes over the next three to five years.

It noted its technology aims to “seamlessly manage the entire lifecycle of FF&E (furniture, fixtures and equipment) to unlock more value from furniture [assets] through smart reuse, whilst achieving sustainability goals”.

Flagging its “extensive blue-chip client base”, GGMS said it works with “the majority of the country’s high street banks, through to recognised tech and pharma companies, as they aim for net zero waste by reusing and repurposing”.

Andrew Neill, business development director of GGMS, said: “We’re really pleased to find a suitable base in Scotland as we look to open more...hubs across the UK. As we have several clients in Scotland it makes sense to open a hub here. We’ll reduce our carbon footprint in the process which is central to our ethos.

“Our business, providing robust reporting and tracking carbon footprint on a project-by-project basis, is growing fast.”