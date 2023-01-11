UP to 50 new jobs are planned in Glenrothes, with the opening of an office in the Fife town by an English company focused on furniture, fixtures and equipment asset management in corporate workplaces, and the circular economy.
GGMS, which is based in Telford, highlighted its plans to create the jobs in Glenrothes over the next three to five years.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
It noted its technology aims to “seamlessly manage the entire lifecycle of FF&E (furniture, fixtures and equipment) to unlock more value from furniture [assets] through smart reuse, whilst achieving sustainability goals”.
READ MORE: Energy bills: Conservatives’ scrapping of promise is an act of the utmost stupidity
Flagging its “extensive blue-chip client base”, GGMS said it works with “the majority of the country’s high street banks, through to recognised tech and pharma companies, as they aim for net zero waste by reusing and repurposing”.
READ MORE: Brexit ebullience gone, two years on from single market exit
Andrew Neill, business development director of GGMS, said: “We’re really pleased to find a suitable base in Scotland as we look to open more...hubs across the UK. As we have several clients in Scotland it makes sense to open a hub here. We’ll reduce our carbon footprint in the process which is central to our ethos.
“Our business, providing robust reporting and tracking carbon footprint on a project-by-project basis, is growing fast.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here