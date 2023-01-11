Interactive display specialist Pufferfish has completed a six-figure funding round as it prepares for three new product launches later this year.

The Edinburgh-based company - whose spherical displays have been used by clients such as Google, NASA, BBC, Fortum, Amazon Prime and Aramco - said it exceeded its £600,000 target in its latest fundraising. The bulk of the money was secured from existing investors including Scottish Enterprise and Par Equity, with additional funding coming from a small group of new private investors.

Chief executive Elaine Van Der Berg said the cash will allow the company to capitalise on new opportunities as the events market rebounds from the Covid pandemic.

Pufferfish display systems deliver experiences combining sound, vision, data and touch to put users at the centre of a digital experience. These can be used in a range of settings including corporate communications, museums, science centres, planetariums, art exhibitions and other visitor attractions, as well as scientific and educational institutions.

The company is in the process of launching upgraded versions of two of its core products, PufferSphere and PufferTouch, which feature even sharper images and more powerful touch functionality. Three completely new product launches are are scheduled for later this year.

“The new products will go ‘deeper’ than we’ve ever seen before in terms of driving interaction and engagement," Ms Van Der Berg said. "They will provide an unparalleled and more personal one-to-one experience for users, offer a greater ‘wow’ factor through size and scale, and allow users to step into another world created by immersive technology.

“We have the latest funding now secured and the beginnings of a new leadership team at the helm. With advances in technology fuelling the demand for multi-sensory, immersive, audio-visual experiences across a range of sectors, from art and entertainment to science and education, Pufferfish is primed and ready to continue to bolster its position as the market-leading end-to-end provider of spherical interactive displays and services.”

Barrhead Travel sees record bookings for holidays

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel (Image: Barrhead Travel)

Glasgow-based Barrhead Travel said it achieved record bookings at the weekend, highlighting the popularity of all-inclusive holidays and a trend towards longer vacations.

It noted that, over the weekend, 60% of bookings were for summer this year.

However, Barrhead Travel observed that last-minute getaways were also popular, with more than one in five new bookings due to depart before April “as people look to escape the winter blues”.

