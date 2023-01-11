The owner of tenpin bowling alleys has revealed its best performance to date as sales soared by 50% compared with pre-pandemic levels last year.

Ten Entertainment Group, which runs 48 alleys, including three in Scotland, as well as amusement centres and escape rooms across the UK, said it "bucked the trend" in the hospitality and leisure sector by enjoying a boost in visitors and sales over the year.

Sales surged by 88% last year, compared with 2021 when the group was affected by Covid lockdowns.

Ten Entertainment revealed that its profits for the full year are likely to be at the upper end of market expectations following the "record-breaking" performance.

It also told investors that it is mindful that there will be challenges but that its value-for-money bowling and entertainment offering will stand it in good stead.

Royal Mail warns of 'severe service disruption' amid major cyber attack

The Royal Mail is experiencing a "severe service disruption" for its international export services.

The disruption comes amid a cyber incident, following a statement from the postal service which also shared that they were unable to despatch export items including letters and parcels to overseas destinations.

Starting salaries up sharply despite easing demand for staff

Hiring activity in Scotland slowed in December for the third month in a row as recession fears and market uncertainty dampened demand for recruits, but a continuing shortage of candidates kept upward pressure on wages.

The rate of contraction in permanent placements eased from the previous month, with the Report on Jobs index from the Royal Bank of Scotland climbing from 40.6 in November to 46.8 in December. Anything below a reading of 50.0 indicates a decline in activity.

