Interactive display specialist Pufferfish has completed a six-figure funding round as it prepares for three new product launches later this year.

The Edinburgh-based company – whose spherical displays have been used by clients such as Google, NASA, the BBC, Fortum, and Amazon Prime – said it exceeded its £600,000 target in its latest fundraising. The bulk of the money was secured from existing investors including Scottish Enterprise and Par Equity, with additional funding coming from a small group of new private investors.

Set up in 2004 by Oliver Collier and Will Cavendish, the company's new management team has been focused on reviving its fortunes in the wake of pandemic lockdowns, when there was little demand for interactive displays. Chief executive Elaine Van Der Berg said the fresh cash injection will allow Pufferfish to capitalise on new opportunities in the events market.

The company is in the process of launching upgraded versions of two of its core products, PufferSphere and PufferTouch, which feature even sharper images and more powerful touch functionality. Three completely new product launches are scheduled for later this year.

“The new products will go ‘deeper’ than we’ve ever seen before in terms of driving interaction and engagement," Ms Van Der Berg said. "They will provide an unparalleled and more personal one-to-one experience for users, offer a greater ‘wow’ factor through size and scale, and allow users to step into another world created by immersive technology.

Pufferfish systems combine sound, vision, data and touch to put users at the centre of a digital experience. They can be used in a range of settings including corporate communications, museums, art exhibitions and other visitor attractions, as well as scientific and educational institutions.