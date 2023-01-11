Amazon has been urged to reconsider its plans to shut down one of its distribution centres, a move which would see about 300 people lose their jobs, as Scotland’s business secretary said he was left “disappointed” after meeting bosses at the online retail giant.
The American company has launched a consultation over the closure of its fulfilment centre in Gourock, Inverclyde, along with centres in Hemel Hempstead and Doncaster in England.
Under the plans, some 1,200 jobs across the UK are set to be cut, including about 300 in Gourock, where the Amazon facility has been open for almost two decades and, on Wednesday, Business Minister Ivan McKee urged the company to “strongly reconsider” the proposals.
“We are extremely disappointed at this decision, given Gourock’s longstanding association with and commitment to the company and, in light of this, are asking Amazon to strongly reconsider,” Mr McKee said.
“I was also disappointed with this morning’s initial meeting and have made it very clear I want to engage fully with Amazon bosses as soon as possible to understand the rationale behind this decision being taken and also explore all viable options for an alternative outcome to the closure.
“The people impacted by this development are the immediate priority and the Scottish Government will do everything in its power to help those affected.”
The MSP added that Scottish Enterprise and the Inverclyde Task Force had been asked to “discuss the impact of the potential closure of the Gourock site on the local economy and determine whether there are alternative ways forward that don’t involve job losses”.
An Amazon spokesman said the company was always evaluating its network to “make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers”.
“As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023,” the spokesman said.
“We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.
“All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK.”
