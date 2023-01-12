Marks and Spencer has posted bumper Christmas sales with record food results.

Tesco also hailed "strong" Christmas trading with the UK's largest supermarket group revealing that group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, grew by 7.9% over the six weeks to January 7, compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, online fashion firm Asos has revealed sliding sales in its festive quarter as it took a hit from delivery disruption and slumping consumer spending. The group said UK sales tumbled 8% in the four months to December 31.

M&S saw like-for-like food sales up 6.3%, home and clothing sales up 8.6% with an overall like-for-like sales increase of 7.2%.

Stuart Machin, M&S chief executive, said the firm "sustained trading momentum" through the peak quarter and both food and clothing and home have delivered strong growth.

"M&S food outperformed the market on volume and value in the critical four-week Christmas period for the second year running and reached its highest ever recorded market share," said Mr Machin."Clothing and home delivered another outstanding performance, maintaining its market leadership position with its highest market share in seven years.

"This outperformance was driven by M&S doing what it does best; exceptional product at value you can trust."

Strathclyde Pension Fund backs £60m drive to grow Scottish business

One of Europe’s biggest pension funds has provided cornerstone backing to a £60 million fund dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland.

Investment from the Strathclyde Pension Fund, which has £28 billion of investments, underpins the latest regional fund deployed by Foresight Group, a listed regional private equity, and infrastructure investment manager.

Shares surge in North Sea minnow after well breakthrough

Shares in Deltic Energy leapt by nearly 50 per cent as it highlighted a key milestone had been reached in the development of a key North Sea prospect.

The oil and gas minnow said that joint venture partner Shell had encountered hydrocarbons on the Pensacola exploration well in the Southern North Sea.

