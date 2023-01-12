It is almost a year since the radical proposal which would see Buchanan Galleries demolished and replaced with a new mixed-used development.

Now 12 months on, the third stage of consultation is due to be launched with the public urged to get involved.

On Thursday January 26, owners, Landsec, are inviting the public, businesses and the local community to get involved and share their views and opinions.

The Glasgow shopping mall could be replaced to make way for a 21st century mixed-use development in a prime location including residential, retail, hotel accommodation, offices and hospitality, to create an urban neighbourhood.

It has occupied the prominent site at the top of the iconic Buchanan Street since 1999.

First look images of how Buchanan Galleries could take shape (Image: Landsec)

The consultation is the final opportunity for everyone to share feedback on the proposed plans. The first workshop will take place from 6-8pm in the Retail Academy, Top Floor, Buchanan Galleries with further events and exhibitions running through to February 7.

The proposed masterplan will support Glasgow’s future in creating a vibrant district in the heart of the city. The development aims to create more green and public spaces, shops and restaurants, and improve access to the key transport hubs of Queen Street station, Buchanan Street bus station and Buchanan St subway.

Nick Davis, Head of Retail Development, Landsec said: “We have listened carefully to views and opinions from the first two stages of our consultation process and endeavoured to reflect these within our evolving plans.

"This is the final opportunity to share feedback and we are really keen for as many people as possible to input thoughts and ideas. Our vision is to enhance Glasgow’s historic grid layout, introducing vibrant new streets with a mixture of places to work, shop, live, eat and socialise in the heart of the city. We welcome all views and would encourage everyone to contribute to the third stage of the consultation.”

Details of the series of public events and exhibitions for the Stage 3 consultation can be found here