Plans have been lodged for student accommodation at a site that had been earmarked for apartments in the Scottish capital.
Permission is sought on behalf of CA Ventures for the development of the site at 25-29 Arthur Street for 112 managed student residences.
Approval was granted at the site last year for 33 flats, which the developer said was “of almost identical scale, massing and positioning” to the proposed development.
The site is an L-shape made up of vacant warehouse properties on Arthur Street with open land found to the rear which formerly belonged to flats on Leith Walk, which had been “left to abandonment”.
Access to this rear area has been separated from Arthur Street with the only available entry via the pedestrian gate found on Leith Walk.
Sited at the southeast of Arthur Street, the property is inside the Pilrig Conservation area and is overlooked to the rear by the C listed tenements on Leith Walk.
The developer, whose team includes Flow Architects and Scott Hobbs planning, said in a statement: “The location benefits from immediate vicinity to numerous transport links that provide readily available access to the wider city and its universities.
“Given the proximity to the local town centre of Leith, the site benefits from a wide array of amenities and is serviced by various retail and commercial facilities that will, in turn, benefit from an economic boost from the introduction of the student population.”
All staff made redundant as Scottish hotels company collapses
A hotels company has fallen into administration, with all staff made redundant.
Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb, partners with FRP Advisory, have been appointed joint administrators of Mountview Hotels, which owns The Crags Hotel and Abbotsford Lodge, both in Callander.
Scottish restaurant crowned best in UK
A Scottish restaurant has been crowned the best in the UK, surpassing London’s culinary elite.
Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles was rated number one in the annual top 100 list produced by prestigious restaurant guide Harden’s.
