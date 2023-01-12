Plans have been lodged for student accommodation at a site that had been earmarked for apartments in the Scottish capital.

Permission is sought on behalf of CA Ventures for the development of the site at 25-29 Arthur Street for 112 managed student residences.

Approval was granted at the site last year for 33 flats, which the developer said was “of almost identical scale, massing and positioning” to the proposed development.

The site is an L-shape made up of vacant warehouse properties on Arthur Street with open land found to the rear which formerly belonged to flats on Leith Walk, which had been “left to abandonment”.

Access to this rear area has been separated from Arthur Street with the only available entry via the pedestrian gate found on Leith Walk.

Computer generated image of Arthur Street looking west (Image: Flow Architects)

Sited at the southeast of Arthur Street, the property is inside the Pilrig Conservation area and is overlooked to the rear by the C listed tenements on Leith Walk.

The developer, whose team includes Flow Architects and Scott Hobbs planning, said in a statement: “The location benefits from immediate vicinity to numerous transport links that provide readily available access to the wider city and its universities.

“Given the proximity to the local town centre of Leith, the site benefits from a wide array of amenities and is serviced by various retail and commercial facilities that will, in turn, benefit from an economic boost from the introduction of the student population.”

