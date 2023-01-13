By Scott Wright

AN activist investor has backed down in its campaign for leadership change at Hurricane Energy, the West of Shetland-focused oil pioneer.

Crystal Amber, the biggest shareholder in Hurricane with a 28.9 per cent stake, issued a requisition notice for a general meeting shortly before Christmas, seeking the removal of chairman Philip Wolfe, chief executive Antony Maris, and other directors, and to appoint two of its nominees.

The investor said then that Hurricane, which had put itself up for sale in November, would be “better served under new management”, with its proposals designed to ensure the company retained is independence.

However, Crystal Amber said in a statement yesterday that it has withdrawn the requisition.

The move followed a trading update from Hurricane on Wednesday, in which the company delivered a bullish verdict over its prospects for 2023. Hurricane, which has a 100 per cent interest in the Lancaster field, also said on Wednesday that it had received “multiple proposals from credible counterparties” after putting itself up for sale in November while noting there “can be no certainty as to the level of any offers resulting from the FSP (formal sale process), if any.”

Crystal Amber said yesterday that it “believes that it should pause the requisition for the general meeting and has written to Hurricane withdrawing the requisition notice and undertaking not to resubmit a further requisition notice before 6 February 2023.”