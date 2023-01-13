By Scott Wright

A DIGITAL healthcare company, which has developed remote patient monitoring technology, is poised to double in size after securing £5.2 million of funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank.

The investment from the state-backed development bank has underpinned a funding package totalling £7.5m in PneumoWave, which will use the backing to continue clinical trials of its biosensor technology that monitors potentially fatal respiratory changes. The package, which includes investment from Scottish Enterprise and angel investors IIG, Equity gap and Alba Equity, will also fund the move to bigger premises at Eurocentral in Lanarkshire and allow the company to increase the size of its team, from 18 to 35.

The technology developed by PneumoWave can help with the early detection of potentially fatal respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and opioid-induced respiratory depression, and be used for paediatric respiratory monitoring.

Chief executive Dr Bruce Henderson, a former forensic medical examiner, said: “We are delighted to close this round and thank both our existing investors and the Scottish National Investment Bank for their support. We are now aiming to have our technology ready to submit to the medical regulators in early 2024.

“We believe our platform will provide an invaluable tool for increasing the effectiveness of treating a broad range of respiratory disorders.”

Paul Callaghan, director of innovation at the Scottish National Investment Bank, said: “The bank’s support for PneumoWave will help their aim of being able to remotely diagnose and monitor high-risk patients with respiratory conditions. This commercial investment has the potential to positively impact significant public health issues in this country and beyond.”

The deal is the second to be announced this week by the Scottish National Investment Bank, following an investment of £2m in Industrial Nature, which makes “carbon-negative” insulation for homes and commercial properties.