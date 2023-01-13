Shoppers appeared willing to pay more for festive treats despite the economic squeeze with Marks and Spencer recording its “highest ever” share of the food market.

It also led the way on turkey sales and other seasonal specials, with a leading market share that helped it ring up food sales of £2.1 billion, a better-than-expected 6.3 per cent like-for-like increase on the previous year.

The high street giant reported total sales of £3.3bn, up 7.2% like-for-like on the same period last year, and international sales of £312 million, up 12.5%, in the 13 weeks to December 31.

The first year of festive shopping season fully free of Covid restrictions also brought M&S its “largest ever” Christmas sales of over £80m on December 23.

It saw clothing and home comparable store sales rise 8.6%, giving it a market share of more than 10%, which was its highest level since 2015.

Stuart Machin, M&S chief executive, said: “M&S sustained trading momentum through the peak quarter and both food and clothing and home have delivered strong growth.”

However, he added: “It’s clear uncertainty remains the new norm for us all.

“Whether you’re running a household or a business, everybody is feeling the impact of inflationary pressures.

“At M&S, much remains in our control and the pace of change has never been greater.

“We’re taking action to reinforce our customer proposition and structurally reduce our costs.”

The group said it is continuing to focus on its ongoing overhaul and cost savings in the face of volatile inflation.

It is looking to make savings of about £150m this year to offset inflationary pressures and help it weather tougher trading.

M&S recently said it is speeding up a major shake-up of its shops estate, which will result in the closure of 67 larger branches as part of long-term plans to axe 110 stores under a sweeping overhaul.

It has also increased clothing and home prices by about 7% as its costs have soared, but said it will be focusing on its value ranges and essentials as consumers rein in spending.

Its online offering also improved, with a 20% rise in click-and-collect orders this year compared to last.

While not reported in the figures, it said, M&S volumes through its joint venture Ocado Retail represented around 30% of the average basket on Ocado.com over the Christmas peak.

Its international sales came from strong growth in key franchise markets in the Middle East and owned markets including India.

M&S stuck by its guidance for full-year results despite of wider economic woes and concerns over consumer spending amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Most analysts pencilled annual underlying profits of between £400-410m against the £523m reported in 2021/22.

M&S also extended its £850m credit facility by one year to June 2026, and said: “There are clear macro-economic headwinds ahead and underlying cost pressures, but our strong trading performance provides confidence that the results for the year will be consistent with the guidance set out at the group’s interim results in November.”

Its third quarter update showed strong demand for value ranges as well as more upmarket lines, with its “Remarksable Value” products now in more than 20% of baskets, while its top tier M&S Collection sales also grew by over 20%.

The group’s resurgent performance in clothing and home continued, albeit at a slower pace, with comparable store sales growth lower than the 13.7% seen in the six months to October 1.

It celebrated its clothing arm’s store sales increase 12.8% as shoppers returned to the high street at Christmas.

Mr Machin also said: “M&S food outperformed the market on volume and value in the critical four-week Christmas period for the second year running and reached its highest ever recorded market share.”

It came as Tesco figures also reflected a stronger-than-expected festive period for physical retail with UK sales growing by 7.2% over the six weeks to January 7. The results followed Sainsbury’s who said total sales excluding fuel during the last 16 weeks rose by 5.2%.

Russ Mould, of AJ Bell, said: “So far it feels like retailers are doing better than feared, with some notable exceptions.

“How far you extrapolate this resilience depends on your view of whether households have already faced the worst of the impact of mounting bills and rising interest rates.

“However, with many people still to roll off cheap fixed-term mortgage deals and further increases in the energy price cap to come, there is certainly no room for complacency.”

Shares in M&S closed up 1.32%, or 1.9p, at 145.3p.