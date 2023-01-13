COMMERCIAL property veteran David Davidson is to step down from his post as chairman of Cushman & Wakefield in Scotland.
Mr Davidson, a surveyor, confirmed plans to retire on social media platform Linked-In yesterday. Having recently turned 60, Mr Davidson said that he had “decided to join the growing ranks of “young retirees – effective from April 2023”.
He will leave Cushman & Wakefield after a 31-year career with the firm. During that time has advised on more than £1.4 billion of transactions, including over 30 in Scotland worth more than £20 million. He has also been credited with being one of the first Scottish investment advisors to focus on German funds looking to purchase assets in the UK regions, and has directly on more than £450m of acquisitions and disposals for clients from that country.
Mr Davidson will be succeeded as chair and head of capital markets Scotland at the firm by Stephen Bibby. Mr Bibby has been with Cushman & Wakefield for more than 17 years.
In a statement on Linked-In, Mr Davidson said he will miss helping others develop their careers when he retires. He plans to continue his school mentoring role with MCR Pathways and carry out client-side consultancy work.
