Workers at the Diageo plant in Leven will walk out over pay, with a series of strikes set to last until April.

Industrial action by Unite workers will begin on Saturday and last for 48 hours, with a series of further stoppages then scheduled to take place ending on 3 April.

It comes after the company instituted a new, lower rate of pay for new starts without consulting with the union.

Unite estimates that some members will lose around 6 per cent of their pay thanks to the new rates, having reported an increase in profit of 18.2 per cent up to June 2022.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Diageo recently recorded £4.4bn in profits which equates to a profit of around £157,000 being generated by every employee.

"They are awash with billions in profit so to then attempt to cut our members’ pay is a shocking example of corporate greed. Unite will always stand with our members to protect pay, terms and conditions.”

Diageo produces a number of high profile brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Unite regional officer Bob Macgregor added: “Diageo is one of the most profitable companies in the UK yet they are proposing to cut our members’ pay which is completely unacceptable.

"The reason why Diageo is able to generate billions in profits is because of the skilled work of its workforce.

"Our engineering members who keep the bottling plant safe to operate at Leven have been left with no choice but to take a stand against Diageo. The strike action will continue until they get what they deserve.”