Catering supplier Entier saw a surge in profits during the year to September 30 as activity ramped up in its primary offshore market, with several new contracts secured in the oil and gas sector.

The company, set up in Aberdeen in 2008 by Peter Bruce, benefitted from a resurgence in its main remote sites division which provides catering to oil and gas installations and mobile marine vessels. Fresh and Wilde Thyme, its smaller B2B and events catering operations, also posted increases in turnover.

Group revenues rose by 35 per cent to £61.7 million, with profits jumping from £398,000 to £1.9m despite the continuing impact of the Covid pandemic in the first half.

The most significant of its new contract wins was that for Dana Petroleum's offshore assets. New onshore clients included Harbour Energy and Boskalis, and new clients were also secured in the education sector.

Furthermore, Entier said it successfully retained all existing clients during the year, with increased business from Valaris and Well-Safe Solutions. It established a presence in New Zealand during the year which has been providing services there to Valaris since August.

In his strategic report filed with the accounts at Companies House, Mr Bruce said the company has a "strong platform for growth".

"Significant domestic and international opportunities exist within the [remote sites] business, with several live opportunities being pursued in the UK and internationally," he said.

"Entier's strong success rate in contracts bids provides confidence of further expansion in the coming year."

Employee numbers rose by 15% during the year to 600 as the group secured new business, with many new staff transferring over from previous contract holders. The company said it has also "reinvigorated" its apprenticeship programme after a slow-down during the pandemic.