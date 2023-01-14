Catering supplier Entier saw a surge in profits during the year to September 30 as activity ramped up in its primary offshore market, with several new contracts secured in the oil and gas sector.
The company, set up in Aberdeen in 2008 by Peter Bruce, benefitted from a resurgence in its main remote sites division which provides catering to oil and gas installations and mobile marine vessels. Fresh and Wilde Thyme, its smaller B2B and events catering operations, also posted increases in turnover.
Group revenues rose by 35 per cent to £61.7 million, with profits jumping from £398,000 to £1.9m despite the continuing impact of the Covid pandemic in the first half.
The most significant of its new contract wins was that for Dana Petroleum's offshore assets. New onshore clients included Harbour Energy and Boskalis, and new clients were also secured in the education sector.
READ MORE: Caterers Entier set sights on tasty £100m revenue target
Furthermore, Entier said it successfully retained all existing clients during the year, with increased business from Valaris and Well-Safe Solutions. It established a presence in New Zealand during the year which has been providing services there to Valaris since August.
In his strategic report filed with the accounts at Companies House, Mr Bruce said the company has a "strong platform for growth".
"Significant domestic and international opportunities exist within the [remote sites] business, with several live opportunities being pursued in the UK and internationally," he said.
"Entier's strong success rate in contracts bids provides confidence of further expansion in the coming year."
Employee numbers rose by 15% during the year to 600 as the group secured new business, with many new staff transferring over from previous contract holders. The company said it has also "reinvigorated" its apprenticeship programme after a slow-down during the pandemic.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here